NZD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from previous support around 0.6700

- NZD/USD dribbles around two-week top, remains pressured of late.
- Failures to cross two-month-old support-turned-resistance join steady RSI to keep sellers hopeful.
- Convergence of 10-DMA, fortnight-old support line limits short-term declines.
NZD/USD struggles to extend three-day top, recently downbeat around 0.6680 ahead of Thursday’s European session.
In doing so, the Kiwi pair portrays the failure to cross lows marked in December 2021 around 0.6700. Adding to the bearish bias is the steady RSI and multiple hurdles on the north.
That said, the pair’s pullback needs validation from a confluence of the 10-DMA and an ascending trend line from January 28, near 0.6630.
Following that, the 0.6600 threshold and yearly bottom surrounding 0.6530 may entertain NZD/USD bears.
On the flip side, a clear break of the 0.6700 will direct NZD/USD prices towards the 50-DMA level near 0.6745.
However, a descending resistance line from October 28 will challenge the pair’s further upside around 0.6770.
Overall, NZD/USD remains on the bear’s radar with eyes on 0.6630.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6681
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.6684
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6687
|Daily SMA50
|0.6749
|Daily SMA100
|0.6886
|Daily SMA200
|0.6977
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6699
|Previous Daily Low
|0.664
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6684
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.654
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6663
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6615
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6733
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6768
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1400 ahead of EU Economic Forecasts, US inflation
EUR/USD is steadying above 1.1400, stalling its rebound from weekly lows. ECB policymakers contrasted Fed speakers, draft EU forecast suggests softer inflation, GDP growth. High hopes from US CPI for January can disappoint bears.
GBP/USD grinds lower towards 1.3500, eyes on Bailey, US inflation
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3500, correctly from weekly highs amid a broad US dollar rebound and mixed markets. EU files first post-Brexit court case against UK. BOE’s Pill cites uncertainty on rate hikes ahead of Governor Bailey. US CPI awaited as well.
Gold consolidates near two-week high, US inflation awaited
Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase around the $1,834 region heading into the European session. The standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine continued acting as a tailwind for the safe haven. The US inflation data holds the key.
Bitcoin price sustains gains as BlackRock reportedly plans to offer crypto trading
Multinational investment firm BlackRock is set to introduce a new cryptocurrency trading service, according to a recent report. The asset manager, with $10 trillion in assets under management allowed two of its funds to gain exposure to Bitcoin futures last year.
US Inflation Preview: Core CPI above 6% could spark next dollar rally Premium
Annual inflation with a 7% handle? The US is set to report another increase in inflation in January. Core prices return to the spotlight amid the Fed's focus on inflation. After retreating from the post-jobs report highs, the dollar is ready for the next boost.