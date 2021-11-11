NZD/USD Price Analysis: Remains pressured towards 200-day EMA support

- NZD/USD remains depressed around monthly low, 50% Fibonacci retracement of May-August fall.
- Bearish MACD, failures to cross 50-day EMA keep sellers hopeful.
NZD/USD takes offers around 0.7060, after testing the lowest levels since October 18 during early Thursday. The kiwi pair dropped the most in a week to decline to the three-week low the previous day.
The US inflation data-led downside also gains support from the sustained trading below 50-day EMA and the bearish MACD signals.
Hence, the 200-day EMA level of 0.7035 remains on the table while the 0.7000 threshold may challenge the NZD/USD bears afterward. It’s worth noting that the early October peak close to 0.6985 adds to the downside filters.
On the flip side, buyers need a daily closing past 50-day EMA level of 0.7075 to aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of 0.7120.
It’s worth noting that the NZD/USD upside beyond 0.7120 will be challenged by the tops marked in September and October, respectively near 0.7170 and 0.7220.
Overall, NZD/USD remains on the bearish consolidation mode before visiting multiple supports around 0.6930.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7059
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.7059
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7138
|Daily SMA50
|0.7068
|Daily SMA100
|0.7027
|Daily SMA200
|0.7099
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7136
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7059
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7199
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7072
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7088
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7034
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7162
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.1500, eyes on 1.1450
EUR/USD holds in negative territory following US CPI induced side below 1.1500. US CPI was the biggest year-on-year rise since November 1990. The dollar jumped on the CPI data, with the euro hitting a 16-month low against the greenback.
GBP/USD testing post BoE lows as Brexit, BoE risks weigh
Sterling is still reeling from the affects of the the Bank of England's decision on 4 Nov to hold the bank rate at 0.1%. However, data in the US on Wednesday turned the screw and sank cable even lower at the same time that Brexit woes ave reared their ugly head.
Gold consolidates post-US inflation gains around $1,850
Gold (XAU/USD) bulls step back from multi-month high, down 0.26% intraday around $1,848 during a quiet Asian session on Thursday. The metal jumped to the highest in five months, also crossed the key upside hurdles near $1,832-34.
Ethereum price risks retesting $4,000 as crypto markets tumble
Ethereum price has been on a steady uptrend since September 30 but might face the threat of a sharp correction if it fails to hold above crucial barriers. Ethereum price rose 75% from September 30 to set up a new all-time high at $4,849.
Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): Biggest IPO of 2021
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) marked the biggest IPO of 2021, as it raised nearly $12 billion on its first day as a public company, which is valued at almost $88 billion. The Electric Vehicle (EV) company opened with a bang at $106.75, way higher than the listing price at $78.