- NZD/USD remains on the back foot inside a bearish chart pattern.
- Bears struggle after six-day downtrend amid sluggish RSI.
- 78.6% Fibonacci retracement can restrict immediate declines, buyers need validation from 200-SMA.
NZD/USD holds lower ground near 0.6170 during the initial hour of Tuesday’s European session as bears keep reins for the sixth consecutive day. In doing so, the Kiwi pair stays depressed inside a one-week-old descending trend channel.
However, sluggish MACD and RSI challenge the pair sellers as they approach the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside, near 0.6145.
Even if the quote declines below 0.6145, the lower line of the stated channel, at 0.6110, will precede the 0.6100 threshold and July’s bottom surrounding 0.6060 to challenge the NZD/USD bears.
In a case where the pair manage to remain on the seller’s radar past 0.6060, the 0.6000 psychological magnet will be in the focus of the market players.
On the flip side, recovery moves may initially aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around 0.6215.
Following that, the aforementioned channel’s upper line, close to 0.6220, could test the NZD/USD buyers. Also acting as an upside hurdle is the 200-SMA level near 0.6250.
Overall, NZD/USD is in a bearish trend but the downside room is limited.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6169
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.6166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6294
|Daily SMA50
|0.6256
|Daily SMA100
|0.6402
|Daily SMA200
|0.6598
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6216
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6156
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6457
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6165
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6179
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6193
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6143
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6083
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6203
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6239
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6263
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD has recovered modestly toward 0.9950 in the European session after the German and the EU Composite PMIs for August came in slightly better than expected. Nevertheless, the pair is having a difficult time gathering recovery momentum ahead of US PMI surveys.
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.1800 ahead of UK/US PMIs
GBP/USD is attempting a recovery towards 1.1700 once again amid an improvement in risk sentiment and US dollar correction. GBP bulls need an upside surprise in the UK Preliminary business PMIs after surging CPI and soft confidence last week. US PMIs eyed as well.
Gold stays depressed below $1,750 on fresh DXY run-up ahead of key PMIs
Gold price (XAU/USD) dropped back towards $1,700, retreating from the intraday high near $1,740 heading into Tuesday’s European session, as the market’s risk-aversion returns to the table. US data, risk catalysts could offer an intermediate halt ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Cardano price fractal forecasts a 15% upswing soon
Cardano price reveals an interesting setup that has been repeated four times in the last two months or so. The most recent occurrence was on August 23, which forecasts a quick but explosive move for ADA. As a result, Cardano price rallied 24% in the next week.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!