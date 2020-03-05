NZD/USD Price Analysis: Registers four-day winning streak, attacks short-term resistance

  • NZD/USD remains positive, confronts a three-week-old falling trend line.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 21-day SMA add to the resistance.
  • A sustained break of 0.6200 will direct bears to August 2015 low.

While following its four-day recovery moves, NZD/USD questions a short-term descending trend line resistance, currently up 0.06% at 0.6298, amid the early Thursday.

With the gradually rising RSI from oversold conditions, the pullback in prices is likely to remain present. As a result, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s declines from December 31, 2019, to February 28, at 0.6323 will grab buyers’ attention.

Given the quote’s successful trading above 0.6323, 21-day SMA around 0.6360 will be the key to watch.

It should, however, be noted that the bears’ aren’t likely to lose hopes unless the pair registers a clear break of 100/200-day SMA confluence around 0.6485.

On the contrary, 0.6240 and 0.6200 can offer intermediate rest ahead of the latest low near 0.6190 during the pair’s declines.

In a case where the bears keep dominating past-0.6190, the year 2018 bottom close to 0.6145 will lure the sellers.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6298
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 0.6295
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6361
Daily SMA50 0.6509
Daily SMA100 0.6484
Daily SMA200 0.6486
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6306
Previous Daily Low 0.6264
Previous Weekly High 0.6359
Previous Weekly Low 0.6192
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.629
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.628
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.627
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6246
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6228
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6312
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.633
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6354

 

 

