NZD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-month high, looks to 0.7150

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD rises to fresh high since April 25, 2018.
  • Sustained trading beyond the key SMA and trend line resistances join bullish MACD to favor buyers.
  • 0.7000 threshold offers immediate support, bears will remain cautious unless breaking 200-week SMA.

NZD/USD rose to the highest in 31 months while recently flashing 0.7114 as the intraday top. The quote currently trades near 0.7105, up 0.15% on a day, during early Friday.

Although NZD/USD advances for the sixth consecutive week, its ability to stay positive beyond the key SMAs and resistance lines, coupled with bullish MACD, indicates further north-run towards March 2018 low near 0.7150.

In a case where the kiwi bulls dominate past-0.7151, February 2017 peak surrounding 0.7375 may gain major attention.

Meanwhile, the 0.7000 round-figure restricts the quote’s pullback moves ahead of an upward sloping trend line from March 2020, at 0.6980 now.

Even if the NZD/USD sellers sneak in below 0.6980, a descending support line from July 2017 and 200-week SMA, respectively around 0.6820 and 0.6765, will be the tough nuts to crack for them.

NZD/USD weekly chart

Trend: Bullish 

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7105
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 0.7095
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6992
Daily SMA50 0.6802
Daily SMA100 0.672
Daily SMA200 0.6467
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7098
Previous Daily Low 0.7012
Previous Weekly High 0.7104
Previous Weekly Low 0.7009
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7065
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7045
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7038
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6982
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6952
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7124
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7154
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.721

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

