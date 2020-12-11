NZD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-month high, looks to 0.7150

NZD/USD rises to fresh high since April 25, 2018.

Sustained trading beyond the key SMA and trend line resistances join bullish MACD to favor buyers.

0.7000 threshold offers immediate support, bears will remain cautious unless breaking 200-week SMA.

NZD/USD rose to the highest in 31 months while recently flashing 0.7114 as the intraday top. The quote currently trades near 0.7105, up 0.15% on a day, during early Friday.

Although NZD/USD advances for the sixth consecutive week, its ability to stay positive beyond the key SMAs and resistance lines, coupled with bullish MACD, indicates further north-run towards March 2018 low near 0.7150.

In a case where the kiwi bulls dominate past-0.7151, February 2017 peak surrounding 0.7375 may gain major attention.

Meanwhile, the 0.7000 round-figure restricts the quote’s pullback moves ahead of an upward sloping trend line from March 2020, at 0.6980 now.

Even if the NZD/USD sellers sneak in below 0.6980, a descending support line from July 2017 and 200-week SMA, respectively around 0.6820 and 0.6765, will be the tough nuts to crack for them.

NZD/USD weekly chart

Trend: Bullish