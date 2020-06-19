NZD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes four-day low to target sub-0.6400 area

- NZD/USD extends losses from 10-day SMA, one-week-old resistance line.
- Weekly low can offer immediate support ahead of 200-day SMA.
- Buyers may aim to fresh monthly top beyond immediate moving average.
NZD/USD drops to 0.6415, intraday low of 0.6406, during the early Friday. The kiwi pair recently refreshed the four-day low while stretching its pullback below a short-term falling trend line resistance and 10-day SMA.
As a result, the quote is expected to remain pressured for a while. In doing so, the sellers may target the weekly low near 0.6380 as immediate support. However, the 200-day SMA level of 0.6322 might question the bears afterward.
In a case where the NZD/USD prices stay depressed below 200-day SMA, May 27 high around 0.6230 might offer an intermediate halt during the fall to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May-June upside, at 0.6175.
On the upside, an immediate resistance line near 0.6362 and a 10-day SMA level of 0.6371 will guard the pair’s near-term recovery moves before challenging the weekly surrounding 0.6510.
However, the pair’s ability to stay strong beyond 0.6510 enables it to probe the monthly high close to 0.6585 while aiming 0.6600 round-figure.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.641
|Today Daily Change
|-18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|0.6428
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6367
|Daily SMA50
|0.6176
|Daily SMA100
|0.6178
|Daily SMA200
|0.6322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.648
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6418
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6585
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6394
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6442
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6457
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6404
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6342
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6504
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6528
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
