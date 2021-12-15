NZD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes 2021 low on the way to 0.6700

- NZD/USD holds lower ground after ticking down to the yearly low during three-day fall.
- Descending trend line from March can test bears amid oversold RSI trend.
- 10-DMA, five-week-old resistance line to restrict corrective pullback.
NZD/USD bounces off an intraday low of 0.6732, also the yearly bottom, to consolidate the daily losses around 0.6745 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The kiwi pair remains on the back foot ever since it failed to overcome the 10-DMA hurdle the last Thursday. Also portraying the bearish bias is the descending trend line from early November, as well as sluggish MACD signals.
It should be noted, however, that a nine-month-old support line near 0.6700 will challenge the NZD/USD bears as the RSI line tests oversold territory.
If not, then a downward trajectory towards late 2020 bottom near 0.6590 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, a successful run-up beyond the stated resistance line and 10-DMA joint surrounding 0.6785 will direct the Kiwi pair buyers to a horizontal area from late September near 0.6860-70 and then to multiple levels marked in the last 11 weeks, close to 0.6980.
Adding to the upside filters is the 0.7000 threshold that acts as a validation point for the NZD/USD bull’s return.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6739
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6847
|Daily SMA50
|0.6988
|Daily SMA100
|0.6999
|Daily SMA200
|0.7055
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6776
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6735
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6824
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.676
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.671
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6807
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Ascending triangle confirmation awaited for 1.1120 on Fed day
EUR/USD holds lower ground after two-day declines, challenging the support line of a short-term ascending triangle near 1.1250 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. MACD conditions, lower highs favor sellers to aim for fresh 2021 low.
GBP/USD: 1.3250 is important for the day ahead
GBP/USD bulls are stepping in during a phase of an accumulation from hourly support. The following illustrates the prospects of a bulling impulse to take on the bearish commitments near the prior highs and trendline resistance.
Gold consolidates weekly losses around $1,770 ahead of Fed
Gold traders lick their wounds after the biggest daily fall in three weeks around $1,772, up 0.10% intraday, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The bright metals slumped the previous day after US PPI for November refreshed the record top to 9.6% YoY, versus the previous 8.6%.
Chainlink primed for a short squeeze that catapults LINK to $26
Chainlink price action, like the majority of the cryptocurrency market, has suffered some intense sell-offs and moves into possible bear market territory. However, buyers have been able to stave off a clear bear market level within the Ichimoku system.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?