NZD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes 2021 low as bears attack 0.6860 key support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD drops to the fresh low since November 2020, prints four-day downtrend.
  • Bearish MACD, downside break of July’s low favor sellers.
  • Convergence of yearly support line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level challenge immediate downside.

NZD/USD takes offers around 0.6860, the lowest levels since November 2020, during Thursday’s Asian session. That said, the kiwi pair prints 0.35% intraday loss while printing a four-day downtrend by the press time.

In doing so, the pair sellers attack a confluence of a downward sloping trend line from December 2020 and a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 2020 to February 2021 upside.

It should be noted, however, that the bearish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained trading below July’s low keep the NZD/USD sellers hopeful.

Hence, a clear downside break of 0.6860 becomes necessary for the pair bears to aim for mid-November 2020 bottom of 0.6810 and September 2020 peak close to 0.6800.

However, any further weakness past 0.6800 will not hesitate to challenge October 2020 top near 0.6725.

Alternatively, a daily closing beyond July’s low of 0.6880 will trigger a corrective pullback towards June’s trough near 0.6925 and the early 2021 lows near 0.6945.

Though, a 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 0.6975 challenges the NZD/USD run-up beyond 0.6945.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additinal important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6862
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.33%
Today daily open 0.6885
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6992
Daily SMA50 0.7008
Daily SMA100 0.7095
Daily SMA200 0.7112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6952
Previous Daily Low 0.6864
Previous Weekly High 0.7063
Previous Weekly Low 0.6969
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6897
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6918
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6849
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6812
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.676
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6937
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6989
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7026

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Defends 1.1700 as Doji around yearly low tests bears

EUR/USD: Defends 1.1700 as Doji around yearly low tests bears

EUR/USD consolidates losses from the lowest levels since November 2020. Six-week-old descending trend line also challenges the sellers, MACD remains bearish. Descending trend line from early August, 20-DMA guards immediate upside.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Failures to cross 200-DMA recall bears

GBP/USD: Failures to cross 200-DMA recall bears

GBP/USD takes offers around 1.3750, down 0.06% to refresh intraday low, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the pullback from 200-DMA amid the downbeat Momentum line. However, a clear break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo) of June–July declines, around 1.3730, becomes necessary for the pair sellers to amplify the dominance.

GBP/USD News

Gold bears are lurking at a critical area of bearish confluence

Gold bears are lurking at a critical area of bearish confluence

Markets offer a mixed reaction to the Minutes and gold is steady. The US dollar is on the verge of a critical move towards daily resistance. Gold's bearish Doji and the confluence of resistance leaves the bias bearish. 

Gold News

Cardano price ready to conquer new highs, while ADA debuts on the Coin Cloud platform

Cardano price ready to conquer new highs, while ADA debuts on the Coin Cloud platform

Cardano price rallied over 50% last week, carrying ADA to within 10% of the all-time high of $2.51. Since February, it was the best weekly performance and repositioned the cryptocurrency as a new target for speculators moving forward.

Read more

Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike

Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike

Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution,  yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures