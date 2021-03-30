NZD/USD Price Analysis: Recovery moves target 0.7020-25 immediate hurdle

- NZD/USD struggles to justify upside break of one-week-old falling trend line despite upbeat RSI.
- Horizontal area since last Tuesday restricts immediate upside before 200-HMA.
NZD/USD holds 0.7000, up 0.18% intraday around 0.7010 by the press time of early Tuesday. In doing so, the kiwi pair extend the upside break of a short-term falling resistance line, now support, towards a one-week-old hurdle.
Given the upbeat RSI and sustained break of a descending trend line from March 18, NZD/USD is likely to cross an immediate horizontal resistance around 0.7020-25.
However, the 200-HMA level of 0.7066 and the 0.7100 threshold can test the NZD/USD buyers targeting the previous week’s top surrounding 0.7185.
Alternatively, 0.6970 can test the pullback moves before directing them to the multi-day lows, flashed last week, around 0.6940.
Should NZD/USD bears keep the reins past-0.6940, November 12, 2020 top near 0.6915 and the 0.6900 round-figure will be the key ahead of highlighting September 2020 peak close to 0.6800.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.701
|Today Daily Change
|12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.6998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7142
|Daily SMA50
|0.7192
|Daily SMA100
|0.7127
|Daily SMA200
|0.6872
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7018
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6971
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7183
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6943
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7043
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7068
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears catch a breather below 1.1800 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD fades recovery moves from multi-day low while easing to 1.1768 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The currency major refreshed the yearly low the previous day as the US dollar benefited from the bond rout.
GBP/USD: Looks to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead
GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD: Looks to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead
GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.
Dogecoin price fading without the celebrity hype
DOGE price is frustrating the bullish narrative and making the grand forecast of $1 by the end of 2021 look impossible. Ascending triangle has finally resolved to the downside. DOGE RSI still not at an oversold reading on the daily chart.
Biden's divide and conquer tax plan strategy is likely to succeed
Biden's infrastructure programs will roll out this week. A second proposal focusing on child care and healthcare programs is expected in April, then massive tax hikes. The Wall Street Journal reports Biden Plans to Split Spending Plan in Two.