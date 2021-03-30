NZD/USD Price Analysis: Recovery moves target 0.7020-25 immediate hurdle

  • NZD/USD struggles to justify upside break of one-week-old falling trend line despite upbeat RSI.
  • Horizontal area since last Tuesday restricts immediate upside before 200-HMA.

NZD/USD holds 0.7000, up 0.18% intraday around 0.7010 by the press time of early Tuesday. In doing so, the kiwi pair extend the upside break of a short-term falling resistance line, now support, towards a one-week-old hurdle.

Given the upbeat RSI and sustained break of a descending trend line from March 18, NZD/USD is likely to cross an immediate horizontal resistance around 0.7020-25.

However, the 200-HMA level of 0.7066 and the 0.7100 threshold can test the NZD/USD buyers targeting the previous week’s top surrounding 0.7185.

Alternatively, 0.6970 can test the pullback moves before directing them to the multi-day lows, flashed last week, around 0.6940.

Should NZD/USD bears keep the reins past-0.6940, November 12, 2020 top near 0.6915 and the 0.6900 round-figure will be the key ahead of highlighting September 2020 peak close to 0.6800.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.701
Today Daily Change 12 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 0.6998
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7142
Daily SMA50 0.7192
Daily SMA100 0.7127
Daily SMA200 0.6872
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7018
Previous Daily Low 0.6971
Previous Weekly High 0.7183
Previous Weekly Low 0.6943
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6989
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6973
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6949
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6926
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.702
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7043
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7068

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

