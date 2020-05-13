NZD/USD Price Analysis: Rebounds around 50 pips from multi-day lows, focus remains on Powell's speech

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD once again finds decent support near the 0.60 confluence support.
  • The set-up warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.

The NZD/USD pair has managed to rebound over 50 pips from the key 0.60 psychological mark and recover a major part of the post-RBNZ losses to multi-day lows. The mentioned level marks an important confluence support comprising of 50-day SMA and the lower end of an ascending trend-channel extending from late March.

This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders as the focus now shifts to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on current economic issues. Meanwhile, mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive traders and before positioning for the pair's near-term direction.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the 0.6075-80 region, in order to confirm any near-term bullish bias.

On the flip side, a sustained breakthrough the 0.60 confluence support might now be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further decline. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards 0.5945 intermediate support en-route the next major support near the 0.5900 round-figure mark.

NZD/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Techincal levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6047
Today Daily Change -0.0033
Today Daily Change % -0.54
Today daily open 0.608
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6044
Daily SMA50 0.6027
Daily SMA100 0.6271
Daily SMA200 0.6337
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6124
Previous Daily Low 0.6041
Previous Weekly High 0.6148
Previous Weekly Low 0.5994
Previous Monthly High 0.6176
Previous Monthly Low 0.5843
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6073
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.604
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5999
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5957
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6122
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6164
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6205

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates

EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates

EUR/USD has retreated from the highs after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the idea of setting negative interest rates. He painted a gloomy picture of the economy. Coronavirus statistics are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength

GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2250, hitting the lowest in five weeks. The US dollar is rising after Fed Chair Powell rejected negative rates. UK GDP beat expectations by falling only 2% in Q1.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio

Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio

According to crypto analyst Plan B, the average price level for the next Bitcoin bullish move is beyond $250K. The fight for market shares between cryptocurrencies continues and sets the pace of events. Volatility is likely to increase in the coming sessions.

Read more

Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech

Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech

Gold managed to gain some positive traction for the second straight session on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by fears about the second wave of virus infections, weaker USD. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not touch the subject of negative rates and capped gains.

Gold News

WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel

WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel

The WTI recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but still remains above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. While crude oil is in an overall downtrend the above-mentioned level can be hard to overcome in the medium-term.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures