NZD/USD Price Analysis: Ready to attack immediate resistance line above 0.7200

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD edges higher, attacks intraday top amid upbeat Momentum.
  • Successful break of 200-HMA, weekly resistance line direct bulls towards two-week-old falling trend line.
  • Multiple supports can test sellers ahead of monthly low.

NZD/USD extends Monday’s upbeat performance while taking bids near 0.7225, up 0.25% intraday, during early Tuesday’s trading. In doing so, the kiwi pair justifies the upside break of 200-HMA and a falling trend line from May 18.

With the strong Momentum line favoring NZD/USD bulls, the quote’s run-up towards another trend line resistance, around 0.7255, becomes imminent.

Though, any further upside needs to cross 0.7270 before challenging the monthly top near 0.7305.

Alternatively, pullback moves can be ignored until breaking the 0.7195 resistance-turned-support level.

Following that, 0.7180, 0.7150 and 0.7135 could entertain NZD/USD sellers ahead of directing them to the monthly low of 0.7115.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7226
Today Daily Change 18 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.25%
Today daily open 0.7208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7214
Daily SMA50 0.7141
Daily SMA100 0.7179
Daily SMA200 0.699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.722
Previous Daily Low 0.7158
Previous Weekly High 0.7272
Previous Weekly Low 0.7151
Previous Monthly High 0.7287
Previous Monthly Low 0.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7196
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7182
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7171
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7134
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7109
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7233
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7257
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7294

 

 

