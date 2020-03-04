NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pulls back from 200-HMA after China’s data

- NZD/USD fails to cross the key confluence comprising 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- 100-HMA acts as the immediate key support amid bearish MACD.
Following the record low print of China’s Caixin Services PMI for February, NZD/USD declines 0.11% to 0.6280 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the pair takes a U-turn from 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) as well as 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February 25-28 declines.
Read: China's Caixin services PMI slumps to a record low of 26.5 in Feb, Aussie trims gains
That said, sellers are now targeting a drop to a 100-HMA level of 0.6270 whereas the monthly bottom near 0.6235 can restrict further downside.
It should also be noted that MACD conditions are supporting bears and hence any fall below 0.6235 might not refrain to challenge the recently flashed multi-month low around 0.6190.
On the upside, a sustained clearance of 0.6295/6300 resistance confluence can take aim at 0.6335 ahead of targeting an upward trajectory towards 0.6400 mark.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6286
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6288
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.637
|Daily SMA50
|0.6516
|Daily SMA100
|0.6484
|Daily SMA200
|0.6487
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6326
|Previous Daily Low
|0.624
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6359
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6293
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6273
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6243
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6199
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6329
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6371
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6415
