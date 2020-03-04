NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pulls back from 200-HMA after China’s data

  • NZD/USD fails to cross the key confluence comprising 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • 100-HMA acts as the immediate key support amid bearish MACD.

Following the record low print of China’s Caixin Services PMI for February, NZD/USD declines 0.11% to 0.6280 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the pair takes a U-turn from 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) as well as 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February 25-28 declines.

Read: China's Caixin services PMI slumps to a record low of 26.5 in Feb, Aussie trims gains

That said, sellers are now targeting a drop to a 100-HMA level of 0.6270 whereas the monthly bottom near 0.6235 can restrict further downside.

It should also be noted that MACD conditions are supporting bears and hence any fall below 0.6235 might not refrain to challenge the recently flashed multi-month low around 0.6190.

On the upside, a sustained clearance of 0.6295/6300 resistance confluence can take aim at 0.6335 ahead of targeting an upward trajectory towards 0.6400 mark.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6286
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 0.6288
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.637
Daily SMA50 0.6516
Daily SMA100 0.6484
Daily SMA200 0.6487
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6326
Previous Daily Low 0.624
Previous Weekly High 0.6359
Previous Weekly Low 0.6192
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6293
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6273
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6243
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6199
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6157
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6329
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6371
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6415

 

 

