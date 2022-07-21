- NZD/USD remains pressured around intraday low inside weekly bullish channel.
- MACD, RSI joins pullback from 200-SMA to favor sellers.
- 100-SMA appears the last defense of buyers, the road to recovery seems bumpy.
NZD/USD struggles to defend the 0.6200 as it retreats to 0.6225 during Thursday’s mid-Asian session.
In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies the previous day’s pullback from the 200-SMA amid the impending bear cross of the MACD, as well as recently downbeat RSI (14).
With this, the NZD/USD sellers approach the 0.6200 threshold, a break of which will defy the week-long bullish trend channel formation as the psychological magnet coincides with the ascending channel’s lower line.
Even so, the 100-SMA level of 0.6177 appears as the last defense of the pair buyers before directing them to the recently flashed multi-month low of 0.6060.
On the flip side, a clear break of the 200-SMA, at 0.6253 by the press time, could aim for the stated channel’s resistance line, close to 0.6300 at the latest.
Following that, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of the June-July downturn, respectively around 0.6320 and 0.6380 could challenge the NZD/USD buyers.
Also acting as an upside filter is the June 16 swing high near 0.6400, a break of which could help the bulls to aim for the early June swing low surrounding 0.6460, as well as the previous monthly peak of 0.6576.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6223
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53%
|Today daily open
|0.6256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6199
|Daily SMA50
|0.6313
|Daily SMA100
|0.6537
|Daily SMA200
|0.6694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6273
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6214
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6193
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6061
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.625
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6236
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6223
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6189
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6282
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6307
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6341
