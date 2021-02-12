NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pullback from 0.7250 neutralizes immediate bullish bias

NZD/USD is currently trading near 0.7215, representing a 0.15% drop on the day.
The pair has failed multiple times to establish a foothold above 0.7250 earlier this week. That, alongside the latest drop to 0.7215, has neutralized the bullish view put forward by a triangle breakout confirmed on Feb. 8.
The pair now risks falling below 0.72 with the hourly chart MACD histogram and Relative Strength Index signaling bearish conditions.
A close above 0.7255 (Feb. 9 high) is needed to put the bulls back into the driver's seat. That would open the doors for a re-test of 0.7315 (Jan. 6 high).
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7217
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7227
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7184
|Daily SMA50
|0.7148
|Daily SMA100
|0.6951
|Daily SMA200
|0.6726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7251
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7204
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7135
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7316
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.718
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7298
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the correction below 0.7750 amid risk-off mood
AUD/USD trades below 0.7750, extending correction from monthly tops of 0.7771 amid the downbeat market mood. Markets remain concerned about the implications of the Biden-Xi call and fresh coronavirus lockdown in Victoria.
BTC/USD: Fresh highs of $49k with bulls well on their way to $50k
Bitcoin is well on the way of making a new milestone at $50k. With the price now printing a fresh higher high of $49,000, it is illustrated as to how the price is advancing and in accordance with the prior price action trajectory forecasting such an outcome.
Gold: Bulls slammed at critical resistance, focus is on weekly target again
Gold bulls are making hard work of a tough resistance area. The focus is on the downside to weekly support on a hold below resistance. The break was only partial and the price has subsequently been knocked back below the structure.
GBP/USD keeps 1.3800 amid cautious optimism over Brexit, virus ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD buyers attack the upper end of 20-pip range. BOE’s Haldane eyes double digit growth post-covid, chatters over activity restrictions until autumn gain. UK GDP set to test BOE’s bullish stance, US data, stimulus talks also become important.
Dollar Index: Sidelined near 90.40, BoFA foresees USD strength
The dollar index is trading in a sideways manner above 90.45 at press time, having defended the area around 90.25 for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Bank of America (BoFA) Global Research's economists expect the dollar to benefit from the impending US economic decoupling from the Eurozone.