NZD/USD Price Analysis: Probing the November bullish trendline

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD trades 0.26% lower on the day near 0.6904.
  • The pair risks breaching rising trendline support. 

'The NZD/USD pair is chipping away the trendline rising from Nov. 2 lows. The trendline support is currently located at 0.6904.

A breakdown looks likely as the daily chart shows a bearish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Acceptance under the trendline would open the doors to the Nov. 11 low of 0.6811. A violation there would shift the focus to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6685. 

Alternatively, if the ascending 10-day SMA, currently at 0.6859, holds, a fresh move to Wednesday's high of 0.6945 may be seen. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6906
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 0.6919
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6757
Daily SMA50 0.6682
Daily SMA100 0.6648
Daily SMA200 0.6413
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6946
Previous Daily Low 0.6875
Previous Weekly High 0.6915
Previous Weekly Low 0.6783
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6919
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6902
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6881
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6843
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.681
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6951
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6984
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7022

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

