NZD/USD Price Analysis: Probing the November bullish trendline

NZD/USD trades 0.26% lower on the day near 0.6904.

The pair risks breaching rising trendline support.

'The NZD/USD pair is chipping away the trendline rising from Nov. 2 lows. The trendline support is currently located at 0.6904.

A breakdown looks likely as the daily chart shows a bearish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Acceptance under the trendline would open the doors to the Nov. 11 low of 0.6811. A violation there would shift the focus to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6685.

Alternatively, if the ascending 10-day SMA, currently at 0.6859, holds, a fresh move to Wednesday's high of 0.6945 may be seen.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels