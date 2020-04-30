NZD/USD Price Analysis: Probes 2020 falling trendline

  • NZD/USD challenges the trendline falling from Dec. 31 highs. 
  • A convincing breakout could invite more chart-driven buying. 

NZD/USD tested the resistance of the trendline sloping downwards from Dec. 31 and Jan. 24 highs during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. 

At press time, the trendline resistance is located at 0.6144 and the pair is trading at 0.6131, having hit lows under 0.55 in March. 

Acceptance above the bearish trendline would open the doors for a continuation of the rally from the March low and open the doors to the 200-day average located at 0.6358. 

Alternatively, a rejection at the trendline hurdle, if followed by a quick drop below 0.5910, would confirm another lower along the descending trendline and an end of the recovery rally. That would shift the risk in favor of a re-test of 0.55. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.613
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 0.6134
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6011
Daily SMA50 0.6068
Daily SMA100 0.6319
Daily SMA200 0.636
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6134
Previous Daily Low 0.605
Previous Weekly High 0.6092
Previous Weekly Low 0.5911
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6102
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6082
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6078
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6022
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5994
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6162
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.619
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6246

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

