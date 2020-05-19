NZD/USD Price Analysis: Prints mild gains above 21-day SMA

  • NZD/USD carries the previous day’s recoveries from 0.5927, nears four-day high.
  • The yearly resistance line keeps buyers worried.
  • Sellers will look for entries below late-April low.

NZD/USD pierces 21-day SMA while taking the bids near 0.6050, up 0.13% on a day, ahead of the European session on Tuesday.

That said, the pair currently escalates the previous day’s recovery moves towards a falling trend line from December 31, 2019, at 0.6135 now.

However, a sustained break above 0.6135 enables the bulls to challenge 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s drop from late-2019 to March 2020, near 0.6265.

On the contrary, the bears shouldn’t be looking for entries unless the quote stays above April 23 low of 0.5910. Though, cashing on the pullback moves toward 0.6000 can’t be ruled out.

If at all the NZD/USD prices slip below 0.5910, April month low near 0.5840 may gain the market’s attention.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6046
Today Daily Change 7 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 0.6039
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6041
Daily SMA50 0.6
Daily SMA100 0.6244
Daily SMA200 0.6328
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6044
Previous Daily Low 0.5927
Previous Weekly High 0.6157
Previous Weekly Low 0.5921
Previous Monthly High 0.6176
Previous Monthly Low 0.5843
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5999
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5971
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5963
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5886
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5846
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6079
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.612
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6196

 

 

