NZD/USD Price Analysis: Previous resistance line, EMA confluence prod Kiwi bears below 0.6200

- NZD/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s U-turn from a fortnight high, seesaws near intraday low of late.
- Downside break of weekly support line, bearish MACD signals favor Kiwi sellers.
- Two-month-old previous resistance line limits immediate fall, convergence of 50-EMA, 200-EMA appears strong support.
- Recovery needs validation from 0.6250 to convince bulls.
NZD/USD remains directionless at the intraday low surrounding 0.6170 during the mid-Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair struggles to extend the previous day’s losses, the first in four, while also reversing the pullback from the highest levels in two weeks.
The kiwi pair’s previous losses could be linked to a downside break of the one-week-old rising trend line, now immediate resistance around 0.6200, as well as bearish MACD signals. Adding strength to the downside bias could be the RSI (14) line’s U-turn from the overbought territory.
However, the resistance-turned-support stretched from early May, near 0.6165 by the press time, restricts the immediate downside of the NZD/USD pair.
Following that, a convergence of the 50-bar and 200-bar Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), around 0.6150 at the latest, will be a tough nut to crack for the Kiwi bears.
Meanwhile, a corrective bounce past the immediate weekly resistance line, previous support near 0.6200, can propel the NZD/USD buyers to challenge the weekly high of around 0.6215.
Even so, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s May month downside and the previous monthly peak, respectively near 0.6235 and 0.6250, could challenge the NZD/USD bulls before giving them control.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Corrective bounce expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6174
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.6179
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6157
|Daily SMA50
|0.6169
|Daily SMA100
|0.619
|Daily SMA200
|0.6169
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6208
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6175
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6167
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6134
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6233
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6650 after Australia trade data
AUD/USD has managed to hold above the 0.6650 level after the Australian Trade Balance data showed an unexpected widening of trade surplus in May. Traders remain cautious amid US-SIno tensions and ahead of the key US jobs data.
USD/JPY keeps losses near 144.50 amid intervention fears, softer risk tone
USD/JPY is trading under mild bearish pressure near 144.50 early Thursday. Intervention fears, along with a softer risk tone, benefit the safe-haven Yen and exert pressure. The BoJ-Fed policy divergence favors bullish traders and should help limit any further losses.
Gold inches back closer to $1,920, lacks bullish conviction
Gold price regains some positive traction on Thursday and recovers a part of the overnight losses. A generally weaker risk tone benefits the safe-haven XAU/USD, though the upside seems limited. Hawkish major central banks might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the metal.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. Despite its number 24 position in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, the amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
Dollar hit strong resistance, be aware of drop
Markets have been slow, as expected, because of 4ht of July holiday in the US. Another reason for some slow moves was also waiting for the Fed minutes, when did not get any new important policy information as a lot had already been said last week.