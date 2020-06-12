NZD/USD Price Analysis: Portrays Doji candle near monthly support line above 0.6400

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD bounces off intraday low of 0.6394 to stay above short-term key support.
  • Oversold RSI, ascending support line and trend reversal suggesting candlestick formation signal the pair’s recovery.
  • Late-May tops, 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement could lure the bears below trend line support.

NZD/USD recovers from one-week low to 0.6420, still down 0.13% on a day, during the pre-European session on Friday. In doing so, the kiwi pair takes a U-turn from an ascending trend line from March 15 amid oversold RSI conditions.

Other than the said trend line support and RSI, a Doji candlestick on the four-hour chart also increases the odds for the pair’s further recovery.

As a result, Tuesday’s low of 0.6469 could serve as an immediate upside barrier ahead of the monthly top, also the highest since late-January, near 0.6585. During the quote’s additional rise past-0.6585, the mid-January top close to 0.6665/70 might appear on the bulls’ radars.

On the contrary, fresh intraday low under could negate the bullish view and can further weaken the pair to 0.6360.

Further, the sellers’ dominance below 0.636 might not hesitate to aim for the late-May highs near 0.6230/35 whereas 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May-June upside, respectively around 0.6190 and 0.6175, can please the bears.

NZD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6423
Today Daily Change -7 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 0.643
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.627
Daily SMA50 0.6128
Daily SMA100 0.6182
Daily SMA200 0.6321
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6557
Previous Daily Low 0.6411
Previous Weekly High 0.6528
Previous Weekly Low 0.6186
Previous Monthly High 0.6241
Previous Monthly Low 0.5921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6467
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6501
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6375
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.632
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6229
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6521
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6612
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6667

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD attempts to stabilize ahead of UK GDP

GBP/USD attempts to stabilize ahead of UK GDP

GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, trying to stabilize from the sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP is due out shortly. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD defends 10-day SMA as US-German yield spread hovers at 5-year lows

EUR/USD defends 10-day SMA as US-German yield spread hovers at 5-year lows

EUR/USD bears are struggling to extend Thursday's bearish move despite sustained risk-off.  The two-year US-German bond yield spread hovers at five-year lows. Potential risk reset, as suggested by the US index futures, could draw bids for the EUR.

EUR/USD News

WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00

WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00

WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia. Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers. Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.

Oil News

Gold: Bounces off intraday low as S&P 500 Futures gain over 1.0%

Gold: Bounces off intraday low as S&P 500 Futures gain over 1.0%

Gold prices fail to extend the previous day’s losses. Risk-tone recovers amid hopes of virus vaccine, reassessment of growth fears. US data might offer intermediate clues, qualitative catalysts to remain on the driver’s seat.

Gold News

UK GDP Preview: A 20% plunge could serve as a third blow to sterling, three scenarios

UK GDP Preview: A 20% plunge could serve as a third blow to sterling, three scenarios

How are you coping with the lockdown? That is often the first question asked when Brits or others meet – whether within the selected "capsule" or online. And now, the same question applies to the economy and will likely move the pound.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures