- NZD/USD remains pressured around one-week low, prints three-day downtrend.
- Weekly support line challenges intraday sellers ahead of the two-year low.
- Bearish MACD signals, sustained trading below the key SMAs keep sellers hopeful.
- Buyers need validation from monthly high to retake control.
NZD/USD sellers attack a one-week-old support line near 0.5590 early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Kiwi pair drops for the third consecutive day while declining to the lowest levels since September 30.
Given the quote’s sustained trading below the 100-SMA and the 50-SMA, as well as the bearish MACD signals, the NZD/USD prices are likely to conquer the 0.5590 immediate support.
Following that, the recently flashed multi-month low near 0.5565 could gain the bear’s attention.
If the NZD/USD prices remain weak past 0.5565, a downward trajectory towards the March 2020 bottom surrounding 0.5470 and then to the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of September-October moves, near 0.5445, can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA guard the NZD/USD pair’s immediate recovery around 0.5685 and 0.5755 in that order.
Even if the quote rises past 0.5755, it needs to cross the monthly high of 0.5815 to convince the buyers.
Overall, NZD/USD is all set to refresh the multi-month low marked in September.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5593
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|0.561
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5812
|Daily SMA50
|0.6058
|Daily SMA100
|0.6182
|Daily SMA200
|0.6445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5681
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5597
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5815
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5597
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5629
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5649
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5577
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5545
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5493
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5745
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
