NZD/USD Price Analysis: Overbought conditions on daily chart point to a minor pullback

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • NZD/USD correct from multi-year tops of 0.7172.
  • Overbought RSI conditions on 1D could fuel a pullback.
  • Focus on US stimulus news and US dollar flows.

NZD/USD extends its corrective declines from two-and-a-half year highs of 0.7172, now holding the lower ground below 0.7150, as the US dollar stages an impressive bounce amid tepid market sentiment.

Markets still remain hopeful about a likely US stimulus deal, as they look to take profits off the table, as the final full week of this year draws to an end.

From a near-term technical perspective, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers within the overbought territory suggesting that the price could pullback further before resuming the uptrend.

The immediate support for the bulls is seen at the 0.7100 round figure. The bullish momentum will hold so long as the price defends the upward-sloping 21-daily moving average (DMA) at 0.7045.

To the upside, the bulls need to takeout the 2020 tops of 0.7172 in order to challenge the 0.7200 barrier.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

NZD/USD: Additional levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7131
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 0.7146
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7043
Daily SMA50 0.6851
Daily SMA100 0.6741
Daily SMA200 0.6488
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7172
Previous Daily Low 0.7083
Previous Weekly High 0.7114
Previous Weekly Low 0.7005
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7138
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7117
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7095
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7045
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7007
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7184
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7222
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7272

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

