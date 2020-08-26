NZD/USD Price Analysis: Off weekly triangle resistance to reprint 0.6550

  • NZD/USD takes a U-turn from the weekly high near 0.6565.
  • 100-HMA offers immediate support inside the symmetrical triangle.
  • A two-day-old horizontal resistance adds to the upside barrier.

Following the second failure to cross 0.6565, NZD/USD drops to 0.6550 amid the initial trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair also respects a symmetrical triangle comprising levels marked since last Thursday.

As a result, the quote is expected to continue its latest weakness towards revisiting the 100-HMA level of 0.6535. However, the mentioned triangle’s support around 0.6525 will challenge the sellers afterward.

If the pair fails to bounce off 0.6525, the monthly low near 0.6488 will return to the chart.

Meanwhile, the upper line of the triangle near 0.6560 precedes the 0.6565 immediate resistance signifying the “double top” formation.

During the pair’s upside past-0.6565, the 0.6600 threshold and a monthly falling trend line near 0.6630 will be important to watch.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.655
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 0.6548
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6594
Daily SMA50 0.6557
Daily SMA100 0.6358
Daily SMA200 0.6374
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6559
Previous Daily Low 0.6514
Previous Weekly High 0.6652
Previous Weekly Low 0.6488
Previous Monthly High 0.6716
Previous Monthly Low 0.644
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6542
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6531
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6521
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6495
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6476
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6566
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6611

 

 

