NZD/USD Price Analysis: Off session highs, bulls struggle to force a breakout

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

NZD/USD is now trading near 0.7213, having hit a high of 0.7225 early Thursday. 

The daily chart shows the bulls are struggling to power a convincing breakout from a triangle pattern represented by trendlines connecting Jan. 6 and Jan. 26 highs and Jan. 18 and Jan. 28 lows. 

A daily close above the triangle hurdle, currently at 0.7217, would confirm the breakout and open the doors for a re-test of 0.7315 (Jan. 6 high). 

That looks likely, as New Zealand's strong labor market pointing to a V-shaped economic recovery has reduced the likelihood of additional monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. 

That said, the Kiwi remains vulnerable to potential risk aversion. A move below 0.71 would confirm a triangle breakdown or bearish reversal pattern. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7213
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 0.7204
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7185
Daily SMA50 0.7127
Daily SMA100 0.6918
Daily SMA200 0.6691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7226
Previous Daily Low 0.7157
Previous Weekly High 0.7248
Previous Weekly Low 0.7105
Previous Monthly High 0.7316
Previous Monthly Low 0.7096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7183
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7165
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7127
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7096
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7234
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7265
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7303

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

