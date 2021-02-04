NZD/USD Price Analysis: Off session highs, bulls struggle to force a breakout

NZD/USD is now trading near 0.7213, having hit a high of 0.7225 early Thursday.
The daily chart shows the bulls are struggling to power a convincing breakout from a triangle pattern represented by trendlines connecting Jan. 6 and Jan. 26 highs and Jan. 18 and Jan. 28 lows.
A daily close above the triangle hurdle, currently at 0.7217, would confirm the breakout and open the doors for a re-test of 0.7315 (Jan. 6 high).
That looks likely, as New Zealand's strong labor market pointing to a V-shaped economic recovery has reduced the likelihood of additional monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
That said, the Kiwi remains vulnerable to potential risk aversion. A move below 0.71 would confirm a triangle breakdown or bearish reversal pattern.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7213
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.7204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7185
|Daily SMA50
|0.7127
|Daily SMA100
|0.6918
|Daily SMA200
|0.6691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7226
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7157
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7248
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7105
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7316
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7165
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7127
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7096
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7234
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7303
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Key hurdle intact after upbeat Aussie trade data
AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.76 after Aussie trade data. The AUD/USD pair keeps gains, but remains below key hurdle following Australia's trade data release, which shows surplus ticked higher in December.
Gold refreshes 13-day low, eyes key support above $1,800
Gold stands on slippery ground, drops for the third day. The yellow metal has been declining following its early week failures to cross the 21-day SMA. January’s “double top” formation adds to the upside filters.
Ethereum records new all-time high as FOMO kicks in
ETH/USD bulls are unstoppable while refreshing the record top around $1,700 during early Thursday. The altcoin is on a four-day uptrend after the previous day’s rally that crossed a key resistance line. Ascending trend line from Sep stops ETH sellers, for now.
GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting
Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.