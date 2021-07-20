NZD/USD Price Analysis: Off monthly support above 0.6900 but bears not out of the woods

- NZD/USD consolidates recent losses around yearly low, remains pressured though.
- Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-DMA keeps sellers hopeful.
- 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion on the bears’ radar, two-week-old resistance line guards immediate upside.
NZD/USD takes a U-turn from a one-month-old support line while picking up bids around 0.6910, down 0.07% intraday, amid early Tuesday. It should, however, be noted that a fortnight-old resistance line and bearish MACD signals keep favoring the sellers.
Hence, the latest corrective pullback should be considered less worrisome until staying below the short-term resistance line near 0.7015. Also, acting as an upside filter is 200-SMA surrounding 0.7050.
In a case where NZD/USD bulls cross the 0.7050 SMA hurdle, the monthly top close to 0.7105 may return to the charts.
Meanwhile, fresh declines will need to break the immediate support line near 0.6915 to aim for 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE 61.8%) of the pair’s May-June declines, followed by a bounce until early July, close to 0.6860.
It’s worth mentioning that the NZD/USD bears’ dominance past 0.6860 won’t hesitate to challenge the September 2020 tops near 0.6800.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6939
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.6945
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7005
|Daily SMA50
|0.7111
|Daily SMA100
|0.7125
|Daily SMA200
|0.7079
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7004
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6915
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7046
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6917
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6949
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.697
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6905
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6865
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7084
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge around key support line near 1.1800
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.1800, near the lowest since early April, so far this Tuesday. The pair portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, after a three-day fall. However, a broadly stronger US dollar and pre-ECB caution trading could keep the upside elusive.
GBP/USD: Bears cheer coronavirus, Brexit pessimism below 1.3700
GBP/USD teases lows marked in March/April as bears take a breather around 1.3670 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the market’s fears over the Delta covid variant as well as Brexit woes.
EUR/USD prints falling wedge around key support line near 1.1800
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.1800, near the lowest since early April, so far this Tuesday. The pair portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, after a three-day fall. However, a broadly stronger US dollar and pre-ECB caution trading could keep the upside elusive.
Stellar in disarray, exposed to a 15% decline
XLM price has only recorded three positive weeks over the last nine weeks, with the best weekly gain being 3.19%. After the sustained period of weakness, Stellar now resides just 15% above the 200-week SMA; an indicator last visited in early January.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.