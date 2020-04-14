NZD/USD Price Analysis: Nears 50-day SMA resistance after China trade figures

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD accelerates the north-run after upbeat China trade data.
  • 50-day SMA holds the gate for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, bullish MACD favors buyers.
  • The late-March top, short-term support line, limit immediate declines.

NZD/USD takes the bids to 0.6120 after benefiting from China’s upbeat trade numbers amid the early Tuesday’s trading session.

Read: China’s Trade Balance (CNY): Returns to surplus in March, imports pop while exports drop

The pair currently aims to confront a 50-day SMA level of 0.6158 whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its declines between December 31, 2019, and March 19, 2020, near 0.6260/65, could check the bulls afterward.

It should also be noted that February month low near 0.6190 can offer an intermediate halt during the pair’s rise beyond 50-day SMA and also towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

Alternatively, March 27 high near 0.6070, followed by an 18-day-old rising support line near 0.6040, could restrict the pair’s short-term downside ahead of 0.6000 psychological magnet.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6121
Today Daily Change 33 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.54%
Today daily open 0.6088
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5915
Daily SMA50 0.6164
Daily SMA100 0.6376
Daily SMA200 0.6401
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6112
Previous Daily Low 0.6059
Previous Weekly High 0.6104
Previous Weekly Low 0.585
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6091
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6079
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.606
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6033
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6008
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6113
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6139
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6166

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6400 post-China trade data

AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6400 post-China trade data

Australian dollar stands resilient to the awful March NAB Business Survey and mixed Chinese Trade numbers, as AUD/USD holds firmer above 0.6400. A better market mood and broad USD weakness collaborate with the upside in the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: On the defensive near 107.60 amid weaker US dollar

USD/JPY: On the defensive near 107.60 amid weaker US dollar

USD/JPY is on the back foot around 107.60 in Tuesday's Asian trading, as broad-based US dollar weakness overshadows the risk-on action in the Asian equities and US stock futures. 

USD/JPY News

Gold holds the fort in the $1,720s as risk appetite deteriorates

Gold holds the fort in the $1,720s as risk appetite deteriorates

The US dollar was soft on Monday and with the uncertainty pertaining to COVID-19, gold was able to leap through prior resistance, supported in the $1,680 and then moving through the low $1,700s.  The global stimulus is keeping the yellow metal elevated.

Gold News

WTI snaps two-day losing streak, still below $23.00, amid risk reset

WTI snaps two-day losing streak, still below $23.00, amid risk reset

While bouncing off the lowest from April 02 to $22.75, WTI registers 1.95% gains during the Asian session on Tuesday. Hopes of further relief from the supply-side seem to favor the recent pullback. API data, virus updates will be the key.

Oil News

Five most important events this week – Earnings will also be a very important test for stocks

Five most important events this week – Earnings will also be a very important test for stocks

US stocks are starting this new trading week lower but for currencies its been a quiet morning with many European and Asian markets closed for Easter Monday. There was very little consistency in the US dollar’s performance.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures