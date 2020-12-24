NZD/USD Price Analysis: Mildly offered inside a bullish set-up above 0.7000

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD wavers around 0.7100, eases from intraday high off-late.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond six-week-old ascending trend line and 200-bar SMA favor buyers.

NZD/USD justifies recent failures to cross 0.7100 while easing to 0.7095, down 0.10% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. The kiwi pair bounced off 0.7030 to defy the previous downtrend observed since last Friday.

Even so, successful trading above an ascending trend line from November 13 and 200-bar SMA, amid bullish MACD, keeps the NZD/USD buyers hopeful unless witnessing a downside break of the 0.7000 threshold.

While sellers can eye the November 12 top near 0.6915 on the downside break of 200-bar SMA, at 0.7003 now, an intermediate pullback towards the short-term support line, currently around 0.7020, can’t be ruled out.

On the contrary, an upside clearance of 0.7100 will direct the NZD/USD bulls towards the monthly high near 0.7175.

Though, any further advances will be challenged by an upward sloping trend line from December 03 near the 0.7200 round-figure.

NZD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7094
Today Daily Change 0.0051
Today Daily Change % 0.72%
Today daily open 0.7043
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7064
Daily SMA50 0.6878
Daily SMA100 0.6755
Daily SMA200 0.6504
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7114
Previous Daily Low 0.7031
Previous Weekly High 0.7172
Previous Weekly Low 0.7054
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7063
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7082
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7011
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.698
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6928
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7094
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7146
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7177

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD trimmed Tuesday’s losses, remains below 0.7600

AUD/USD trimmed Tuesday’s losses, remains below 0.7600

Hopes about a Brexit deal pressured the greenback. Higher equities further underpin the Australian dollar. Extremely thin market conditions expected as most countries celebrate the Christmas holiday.

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD deal or no deal?

GBP/USD deal or no deal?

Brexit never-ending drama continues and contradictory headlines keep flooding news feeds. Hopes are for a deal, GBP/USD trades around 1.3500.

GBP/USD News

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades bounce off $1,858, focus on Brexit, US President Trump

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades bounce off $1,858, focus on Brexit, US President Trump

Gold eases from the day’s top to $1,872 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal managed to benefit from the US dollar weakness and hopes of a Brexit deal the previous day while posting the first positive daily closing in the last four. 

Gold news

Yearn.Finance price can quickly explode towards $32,000 if bulls can push it above this level

Yearn.Finance price can quickly explode towards $32,000 if bulls can push it above this level

Yearn.Finance is trading at $23,290 at the time of writing and remains bounded inside a tightening pattern awaiting a clear breakout or breakdown. Bulls will need to push the digital asset above a crucial support level to have the upper hand.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months

US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months

The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures