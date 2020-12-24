NZD/USD Price Analysis: Mildly offered inside a bullish set-up above 0.7000

- NZD/USD wavers around 0.7100, eases from intraday high off-late.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond six-week-old ascending trend line and 200-bar SMA favor buyers.
NZD/USD justifies recent failures to cross 0.7100 while easing to 0.7095, down 0.10% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. The kiwi pair bounced off 0.7030 to defy the previous downtrend observed since last Friday.
Even so, successful trading above an ascending trend line from November 13 and 200-bar SMA, amid bullish MACD, keeps the NZD/USD buyers hopeful unless witnessing a downside break of the 0.7000 threshold.
While sellers can eye the November 12 top near 0.6915 on the downside break of 200-bar SMA, at 0.7003 now, an intermediate pullback towards the short-term support line, currently around 0.7020, can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of 0.7100 will direct the NZD/USD bulls towards the monthly high near 0.7175.
Though, any further advances will be challenged by an upward sloping trend line from December 03 near the 0.7200 round-figure.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7094
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72%
|Today daily open
|0.7043
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7064
|Daily SMA50
|0.6878
|Daily SMA100
|0.6755
|Daily SMA200
|0.6504
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7114
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7031
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7172
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6928
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7177
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
