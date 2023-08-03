NZD/USD Price Analysis: Languishes near its lowest since late June, bears have the upper hand

- NZD/USD remains depressed for the third straight day and hits a fresh multi-week low.
- The overnight breakdown through the 0.6145-0.6140 confluence favours bearish traders.
- Bears might now aim back to retest sub-0.6000 levels, or the YTD trough touched in May.
The NZD/USD pair edges lower for the third successive day – also marking the sixth day of a negative move in the previous seven – and drops to its lowest level since late June on Thursday. Spot prices remain on the defensive, around the 0.6070-0.6065 region through the early part of the European session and seem vulnerable to extending a three-week-old descending trend.
Against the backdrop of this week's failure near a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the overnight breakdown through the 0.6145-0.6140 confluence support was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The said area comprises the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the May-July rally and an ascending trend-line extending from the YTD trough. This should now act as a pivotal point and cap any attempted recovery for the NZD/USD pair.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold territory, adding credence to the bearish outlook for the NZD/USD pair. Some follow-through selling below the 0.6050 area (June 29 low) will reaffirm the negative bias and make spot prices vulnerable to accelerate the downward trajectory towards the 0.6000 psychological mark en route to the YTD low, around the 0.5985 region touched in May.
On the flip side, the 0.6100 round figure now seems to act as an immediate barrier ahead of the 0.6140-0.6145 confluence support breakpoint, now turned resistance. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the NZD/USD pair to aim back to reclaim the 0.6200 mark, which coincides with the 50% Fibo. level. This is closely followed by the 200-day SMA, around the 0.6220-0.6225 region, which if cleared could negate the negative outlook.
NZD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6073
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6225
|Daily SMA50
|0.6164
|Daily SMA100
|0.6196
|Daily SMA200
|0.6225
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6173
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6068
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.612
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6108
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6133
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6041
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5936
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6146
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6212
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6252
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
