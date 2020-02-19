NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi trading at fresh 2020 lows ahead of FOMC Minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • NZD/USD is under heavy selling pressure ahead of the FOMC Minutes. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6360 support.  
 

NZD/USD daily chart

 
Kiwi/Dollar is trading in a bear trend at fresh 2020 lows while trading below its main SMAs. As the market remains under heavy selling bearish pressure ahead of the FOMC Minutes sellers will be trying to break below the 0.6360 support which can lead to further losses towards the 0.6342 and 0.6322 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near the 0.6400, 0.6422 and 0.6448 price levels.  
 
 
Resistance: 0.6400, 0.6422, 0.6448
Support: 0.6360, 0.6342, 0.6322
 
 

Additional key levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6375
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 0.6387
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.648
Daily SMA50 0.6574
Daily SMA100 0.6483
Daily SMA200 0.6498
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6443
Previous Daily Low 0.6381
Previous Weekly High 0.6488
Previous Weekly Low 0.6377
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6405
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6419
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6364
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6342
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6302
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6426
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6466
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6488

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

