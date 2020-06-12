NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi testing support at 0.6400 area

NZD/USD's reversal from multi-month highs at 0.6580 tests support at 0.6400.

The kiwi is going through a downside correction after a nearly 10% rally over the previous three weeks.

The grim economic forecast by the US Fed and the OECD have crushed the NZD.

The New Zealand dollar’s recovery attempt seen during Friday’s Asian session has been short-lived. The pair has been rejected at 0.6475 before pulling back again, to test support at 0.6400 which, so far is holding the pair’s correction from multi-month highs at 0.6585 earlier this week.

The grim economic forecasts released by the US Federal Reserve have battered the risk-sensitive kiwi, winding up a three-week rally that pushed the pair nearly 10% up. Today, a similarly pessimistic report by the OECD has dampened market sentiment further, increasing negative pressure on the NZD.

So far, the pair is going through a 2% correction from June’s peak, testing support at 0.6400. Below here bears might gain confidence, driving the pair towards 0.6365 (Jun. 3 low) and then at the 200-day MA 0.6315.

On the upside, immediate resistance lies at the mentioned 0.6475 (Jun. 9 low) and above here, in the area of 0.6520/30 before multi-month highs at 0.6580.

NZD/USD 4-hour chart

NZD/USD key levels to watch