NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi testing support at 0.6400 area

- NZD/USD's reversal from multi-month highs at 0.6580 tests support at 0.6400.
- The kiwi is going through a downside correction after a nearly 10% rally over the previous three weeks.
- The grim economic forecast by the US Fed and the OECD have crushed the NZD.
The New Zealand dollar’s recovery attempt seen during Friday’s Asian session has been short-lived. The pair has been rejected at 0.6475 before pulling back again, to test support at 0.6400 which, so far is holding the pair’s correction from multi-month highs at 0.6585 earlier this week.
The grim economic forecasts released by the US Federal Reserve have battered the risk-sensitive kiwi, winding up a three-week rally that pushed the pair nearly 10% up. Today, a similarly pessimistic report by the OECD has dampened market sentiment further, increasing negative pressure on the NZD.
So far, the pair is going through a 2% correction from June’s peak, testing support at 0.6400. Below here bears might gain confidence, driving the pair towards 0.6365 (Jun. 3 low) and then at the 200-day MA 0.6315.
On the upside, immediate resistance lies at the mentioned 0.6475 (Jun. 9 low) and above here, in the area of 0.6520/30 before multi-month highs at 0.6580.
NZD/USD 4-hour chart
NZD/USD key levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6427
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.643
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.627
|Daily SMA50
|0.6128
|Daily SMA100
|0.6182
|Daily SMA200
|0.6321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6557
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6411
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6528
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6186
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6467
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6501
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6375
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.632
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6229
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6521
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6667
