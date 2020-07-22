  • NZD/USD has once again had a good session rising 0.31%.
  • This could mark the fourth positive session in a row. 

NZD/USD daily chart

NZD/USD has been performing very well on the week trading 1,64% higher. The price broke above the black resistance line at 0.660 and looks set to hit the red resistance line at 0.6756. It seems hard to believe the currency is this high after the RBNZ has made a few references to negative interest rates in the past few months. The greenback selling has been relentless but AUD/NZD is also bullishness so AUD is the best performing antipodean currency. 

Looking at the chart below, now the price has broken the black resistance line it could be used as support if the price does retrace. Now the next target for the bulls is the red zone at 0.6741. On the downside, the bears will need to watch the blue trendline support. Before that, the price could also move toward the purple support level just below 0.64. 

The indicators are looking bullish at the moment. The MACD histogram had just turned green and the signal lines are above the mid-zone. The Relative Strength Index is also heading toward the positive overbought area. 

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

 

Additional levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6663
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 0.6642
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6521
Daily SMA50 0.6389
Daily SMA100 0.6208
Daily SMA200 0.6346
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6651
Previous Daily Low 0.6559
Previous Weekly High 0.6594
Previous Weekly Low 0.6502
Previous Monthly High 0.6585
Previous Monthly Low 0.6186
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6616
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6594
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6584
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6526
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6492
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6676
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.671
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6768

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited. 

Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level

Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.

GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China. 

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.  

WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session

WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.

