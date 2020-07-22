NZD/USD has once again had a good session rising 0.31%.

This could mark the fourth positive session in a row.

NZD/USD daily chart

NZD/USD has been performing very well on the week trading 1,64% higher. The price broke above the black resistance line at 0.660 and looks set to hit the red resistance line at 0.6756. It seems hard to believe the currency is this high after the RBNZ has made a few references to negative interest rates in the past few months. The greenback selling has been relentless but AUD/NZD is also bullishness so AUD is the best performing antipodean currency.

Looking at the chart below, now the price has broken the black resistance line it could be used as support if the price does retrace. Now the next target for the bulls is the red zone at 0.6741. On the downside, the bears will need to watch the blue trendline support. Before that, the price could also move toward the purple support level just below 0.64.

The indicators are looking bullish at the moment. The MACD histogram had just turned green and the signal lines are above the mid-zone. The Relative Strength Index is also heading toward the positive overbought area.

Additional levels