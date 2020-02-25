NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi sidelined near 2020 lows, trades below 0.6350 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • NZD/USD is consolidating losses near the 2020 lows. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 0.6360 resistance.
 

NZD/USD daily chart

 
Kiwi/Dollar is trading in a bear trend while rebounding modestly from the 2020 lows as the spot is below the main SMAs. However, USD weakness could lead to profit-taking and help the kiwi to rebound especially on a break above the 0.6360 level which could lead to a potential advance towards the 0.6380 and 0.6412 levels. Support is seen near the 0.6300 figure and the 0.6250 level. 
 

Additional key levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6318
   
Today daily open 0.6339
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6433
Daily SMA50 0.6555
Daily SMA100 0.6485
Daily SMA200 0.6494
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6357
Previous Daily Low 0.6303
Previous Weekly High 0.6449
Previous Weekly Low 0.6303
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6336
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6324
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6309
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6279
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6255
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6363
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6387
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6417

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD tops 1.30 amid USD weakness and as EU signs of Brexit talks' mandate

GBP/USD tops 1.30 amid USD weakness and as EU signs of Brexit talks' mandate

GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid coronavirus-related USD weakness. EU ministers are set to sign off on their mandate for post-Brexit talks, set to start next week.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hits fresh weekly highs, nears 1.0900

EUR/USD hits fresh weekly highs, nears 1.0900

The greenback is in trouble as government bond yields keep falling to record lows spurring gears of recession. Risk-off exacerbated by coronavirus spreading worldwide.

EUR/USD News

Dollar domination set to continue, with or without coronavirus fears

Dollar domination set to continue, with or without coronavirus fears

The coronavirus-related fall in US bond yields has been weighing on the US dollar. Nevertheless – and despite worries coming from Markit's PMIs – the greenback is set to gain more ground.

Read more

Gold: Pares early losses, still in the red below $1650 level

Gold: Pares early losses, still in the red below $1650 level

Gold extended previous day's intraday retracement slide from multi-year tops and witnessed some follow-through long-unwinding trade on Tuesday.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures