NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi looks north on triangle breakout

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD's daily chart shows a contracting triangle breakout.
  • Momentum indicators are aligned in favor of the bulls. 

NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7232, representing a nearly 0.20% gain. 

The daily chart suggests scope for further gains toward the Jan. 6 high of 0.7315. 

The pair closed 0.25% higher on Monday, confirming an upside break of the triangle pattern identified by trendlines connecting Jan. 5 and Jan. 26 highs and Jan. 18 and Jan. 28 lows. 

The breakout is backed by an above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index and ascending 50-, 100- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages. 

A close under the Jan. 18 low of 0.7096 would confirm a reversal lower. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7234
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.7226
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7182
Daily SMA50 0.7138
Daily SMA100 0.6932
Daily SMA200 0.6708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7233
Previous Daily Low 0.7178
Previous Weekly High 0.7226
Previous Weekly Low 0.7135
Previous Monthly High 0.7316
Previous Monthly Low 0.7096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7212
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7199
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7192
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7158
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7137
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7246
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7267
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7301

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

