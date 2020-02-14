NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi is bouncing from 2020 lows, trades above 0.6400 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • NZD/USD is easing down after bouncing from 2020 lows.
  • Resistance is seen near the 0.6443 level. 
 

NZD/USD daily chart

 
After bouncing from fresh 2020 lows, NZD/USD is easing below the 100 SMA. Bears want to extend losses below the 0.6423 level and route toward 0.6400 and 0.6370, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, bulls will try to generate a reversal up breaking above the 0.6443 0.6470 and the 0.6500 figure. 
  
 
Resistance: 0.6443, 0.6470, 0.6500
Support: 0.6423, 0.6400, 0.6370
 
 

Additional key levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6433
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 0.6442
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6508
Daily SMA50 0.6582
Daily SMA100 0.6478
Daily SMA200 0.6501
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.647
Previous Daily Low 0.6428
Previous Weekly High 0.6504
Previous Weekly Low 0.6397
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6444
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6454
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6423
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6404
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.638
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6465
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6489
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6508

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

