NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi ignores RSI, hits two-year high

- NZD/USD hits the highest level since December 2018.
- The daily chart RSI signals overbought conditions, but price chart shows no signs of bull fatigue.
The NZD/USD pair continues to rally, defying the bull fatigue signaled by an overbought or above-70 reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI).
The pair clocked a high of 0.6963 a few minutes before press time. That level was last seen in December 2018.
An overbought reading on the RSI indicates the rally is overstretched and due for a minor pullback or consolidation and does not imply bearish reversal. Besides, the indicator needs validation in the form of uptrend exhaustion patterns on the price chart, which, so far, have remained elusive.
As such, the path of least resistance is to the higher side, more so, as the 14-month RSI has crossed into bullish territory above 50. Significant resistance is seen at 0.7176 (200-month Simple Moving Average). Meanwhile, support is located at 0.6789 (Sept. 2 low).
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6955
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6939
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6781
|Daily SMA50
|0.6693
|Daily SMA100
|0.6656
|Daily SMA200
|0.6418
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6952
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6904
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6952
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6841
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6726
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6546
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6934
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6884
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7008
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
