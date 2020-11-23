NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi ignores RSI, hits two-year high

  • NZD/USD hits the highest level since December 2018.
  • The daily chart RSI signals overbought conditions, but price chart shows no signs of bull fatigue. 

The NZD/USD pair continues to rally, defying the bull fatigue signaled by an overbought or above-70 reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The pair clocked a high of 0.6963 a few minutes before press time. That level was last seen in December 2018. 

An overbought reading on the RSI indicates the rally is overstretched and due for a minor pullback or consolidation and does not imply bearish reversal. Besides, the indicator needs validation in the form of uptrend exhaustion patterns on the price chart, which, so far, have remained elusive. 

As such, the path of least resistance is to the higher side, more so, as the  14-month RSI has crossed into bullish territory above 50. Significant resistance is seen at 0.7176 (200-month Simple Moving Average). Meanwhile, support is located at 0.6789 (Sept. 2 low). 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6955
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 0.6939
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6781
Daily SMA50 0.6693
Daily SMA100 0.6656
Daily SMA200 0.6418
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6952
Previous Daily Low 0.6904
Previous Weekly High 0.6952
Previous Weekly Low 0.6841
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6934
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6923
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6911
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6884
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6863
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.696
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.698
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7008

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

