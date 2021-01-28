NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi extends Wednesday's 1% drop

- NZD/USD drops to one-week lows as risk-off keeps the USD bid.
- The daily chart now shows a bearish pattern.
NZD/USD is trading near 0.7142 at press time, representing a 0.20% drop on the day. The currency pair fell by 1% on Wednesday as risk aversion on Wall Street boosted demand for the anti-risk US dollar.
Wednesday's drop established a bearish lower high pattern on the daily chart, validating the price-negative reading on the daily chart MACD histogram, an indicator used to gauge trend strength and trend changes. The 14-day Relative Strength Index has just dipped into the bearish territory below 50.
As such, the pair looks set to test the Jan. 18 low of 0.7096. Acceptance below that level would signal a completion of the transition from the bullish higher lows, higher patterns to lower highs, lower lows setup, opening the doors for more substantial chart-driven selling pressure.
A close above the Jan. 26 high of 0.7248 is needed to confirm a reversal higher.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7142
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7171
|Daily SMA50
|0.7105
|Daily SMA100
|0.6894
|Daily SMA200
|0.6663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7246
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7146
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7184
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7208
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7085
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7023
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7283
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7321
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off monthly lows, retakes 0.7650 amid positive S&P 500 futures
AUD/USD attempts a bounce around 0.7650, having bounced-off monthly lows. The US dollar sees fresh selling amid an uptick in the S&P 500 futures, lending support to the aussie. Fed failed to impress markets. Focus shifts to the US Q4 GDP report.
EUR/USD: Forms head-and-shoulders pattern
EUR/USD closed below the 50-day SMA on Wednesday. The pair forms a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart. A close below that level would confirm a bearish reversal and open the doors to a 300-pip fall.
Ripple consolidates break of monthly support line but bears can stay hopeful
XRP/USD nurses the previous day’s losses while picking up bids near 0.2520 during early Thursday. The ripple pair remains vulnerable for further downside as it keeps the break of a one-month-old support line. Bulls will have to cross 200-day SMA to retake controls.
Can’t stop, won’t stop, GameStop
Like Turmeric was to the UK before exploring India, Tulips became an extremely exclusive and highly luxurious status symbol. It was stated that “it was deemed a proof of bad taste in any man of fortune to be without a collection of tulips.”
Dollar Index: Bull breakout elusive even as Asian stocks track US equities lower
The US dollar trades flat in Asia despite losses in equities. The DXY struggles to extend Wednesday's gain despite sustained risk aversion in the stock markets. Fed's dovish message overshadows sustained risk aversion and keeps dollar bulls at bay.