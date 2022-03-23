NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi bulls renew March’s high at 0.6980

- NZD/USD has renewed monthly and yearly high at 0.6975.
- A bull cross, represented by the 100 and 200-period EMAs crossover on the upside, points to more gains ahead.
- The RSI (14) has shifted in a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which adds to the upside filters.
The NZD/USD pair has witnessed a firmer move towards the north after violating January 13 high and March 7 high at 0.6891 and 0.6926 respectively. The pair has recorded a fresh monthly and yearly high at 0.6975 on Tuesday.
On a 4-hour scale, NZD/USD is auctioning in a rising channel formation, in which every pullback towards the lower end is considered as a buying opportunity by the market participants and a fresh impulse wave initiates towards the upper end. The upper end of the rising channel is placed from 30 December 2021 high at 0.6858 and the lower end is marked from January 28 low at 0.6529.
The 100 and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6832 and 0.6795 respectively are scaling higher, which adds to the upside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has entered into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which signals a continuation of a firmer rally ahead. The oscillator is not indicating any sign of divergence and overbought.
Should the asset test its old resistance of March 7 high at 0.6926, kiwi bulls may witness build-up of fresh bids, which will drive the pair higher towards the round level at 0.7000, followed by the upper end of the rising channel at 0.7050, which coincides with 18 November 2021 high.
On the flip side, bulls can lose momentum if the asset slips below Tuesday’s average traded price at 0.6909, which will drag the pair to the 100 and 200-period EMA at 0.6832 and 0.6795 respectively.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.696
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6962
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6817
|Daily SMA50
|0.674
|Daily SMA100
|0.6806
|Daily SMA200
|0.6913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6966
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6864
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6914
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6728
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6998
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7033
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
