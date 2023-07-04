NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi bulls eye 0.6220 resistance confluence, focus on China PMI, FOMC Minutes

- NZD/USD stays on the front foot for the fourth consecutive day, firmer near two-week high.
- Clear upside break of two-month-old descending resistance line, upbeat oscillators favor Kiwi buyers.
- Convergence of 200-EMA, descending trend line from May 19 restricts immediate upside.
NZD/USD justifies the previous day’s upside break of a two-month-old resistance line while printing a four-day winning streak near the 0.6200 round figure. In doing so, the Kiwi pair remains mildly bid near the highest levels in a fortnight amid early Wednesday morning in Auckland.
Not only the trend line breakout but the latest bullish MACD signals and the upbeat RSI (14), not overbought, also keeps the Kiwi pair buyers hopeful.
However, a convergence of the 200-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a six-week-long falling trend line, close to 0.6220 at the latest, tests the NZD/USD buyers. Also acting as a short-term upside filter is the previous monthly high of 0.6250.
Above all, a downward-sloping resistance line from early February, around the 0.6300 threshold by the press time, becomes crucial for the NZD/USD bulls to cross for conviction.
On the contrary, a downside break of the previous resistance line stretched from early May, surrounding 0.6180, can recall the intraday sellers of the pair.
Following that, 10-week-old horizontal support and the yearly bottom marked in May, near 0.6110 and 0.5990 in that order, will be the key to watch for the NZD/USD bears.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6199
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76%
|Today daily open
|0.6152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6144
|Daily SMA50
|0.6166
|Daily SMA100
|0.6193
|Daily SMA200
|0.6165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6171
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6124
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6153
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6142
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6102
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6196
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6221
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
