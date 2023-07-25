NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi bulls approach 0.6230 key hurdle as China propels Antipodeans

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • NZD/USD defends the previous day’s corrective bounce off 12-day-low amid China-inspired risk-on mood.
  • Sustained break of 200-EMA, upbeat RSI keeps Kiwi buyers hopeful.
  • One-week-old descending trend line guards immediate upside ahead of 100-EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement’s convergence.
  • Multiple supports, pre-Fed positioning will challenge Kiwi pair sellers.

NZD/USD remains on the front foot for the second consecutive day but lacks upside momentum amid mixed catalysts. That said, the Kiwi pair prints mild gains around 0.6215 heading into Tuesday’s European session.

A clear run-up beyond the 200-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) joins the market’s risk-on mood to propel the Kiwi prices.

Also read: S&P500 Futures struggle to justify optimism in China, Hong Kong amid sluggish yields, pre-Fed anxiety

Adding strength to the NZD/USD upside momentum is the upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought, as well as the market’s positioning for Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.

With this, the NZD/USD buyers are all set to cross a two-week-old descending resistance line, around 0.6225. However, a convergence of the 100-EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level, around 0.6230 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for the Kiwi bulls afterward.

In a case where the NZD/USD remains firmer past 0.6230, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards a fortnight-old horizontal resistance area surrounding 0.6300-6310 can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, the 200-EMA level of around 0.6200 restricts the immediate downside of the Kiwi pair.

Following that, an ascending support line from July 06 and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, respectively near 0.6160 and 0.6125 in that order, will test the NZD/USD bears.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6217
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.21%
Today daily open 0.6204
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6212
Daily SMA50 0.6169
Daily SMA100 0.6195
Daily SMA200 0.6209
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6216
Previous Daily Low 0.6156
Previous Weekly High 0.637
Previous Weekly Low 0.6163
Previous Monthly High 0.625
Previous Monthly Low 0.599
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6193
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6179
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6168
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6132
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6108
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6228
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6252
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6288

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1100 ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1100 ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1100 early Europe on Tuesday. The pair recovers from the downbeat Eurozone and German PMIs-led weakness while a pause in the US Dollar rally also aids the EUR/USD upswing. Focus is on Germany's IFO survey and US sentiment data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.2850, US data eyed

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.2850, US data eyed

GBP/USD is holding gains near 1.2850, struggling to gain the upside traction early Tuesday. The pair cheers a modest US Dollar pullback, courtesy of China's stimulus optimism. Further upside appears elusive after dismal UK PMIs and ahead of the US data and key Fed meeting. 

GBP/USD News

Gold trades with modest gains around $1,960, FOMC eyed

Gold trades with modest gains around $1,960, FOMC eyed

Gold price trades with modest gains during the Asian session on Tuesday. XAU/USD trades around the $1,960 mark, up 0.36% on the day. Investors await the FOMC meeting and Fed Powell's press conference for further guidance for the entire year.

Gold News

Uniswap price rise comes to a halt after investors pull back to prevent losing their profits

Uniswap price rise comes to a halt after investors pull back to prevent losing their profits

Uniswap price made good gains for its investors these past few weeks, however, this run came to a pause this week. With Bitcoin price slipping to $29,000, the broader market cues turned slightly bearish, and most of the cryptocurrencies appear to be correcting. 

Read more

Fed meeting, Microsoft earnings

Fed meeting, Microsoft earnings

Today, Microsoft is due to announce its Q2 earnings after the bell. Focus is on whether, and by how much Microsoft benefited from the AI craze and how much AI boosted growth for Azure – which was under pressure since a couple of quarters due to macro factors.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures