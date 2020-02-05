NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi bears eyeing the 2020 lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • NZD/USD remains under selling pressure as bears are eying the 2020 lows and below.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6447 support.
 

NZD/USD daily chart

 
NZD/USD dropped throughout January. It is now trading just below the 200 simple moving average (SMAs) while challenging the 100 SMA. After a shallow retracement up, the sellers are likely looking for an extension of the bear move and a break of the 0.6447 support with a potential drop near the 0.6427 and 0.6400 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near the 0.6490, 0.6514 and 0.6535 price levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.6490, 0.6514, 0.6535
Support: 0.6447, 0.6427, 0.6400
 

Additional key levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6473
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 0.6488
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6577
Daily SMA50 0.6589
Daily SMA100 0.6469
Daily SMA200 0.6507
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.649
Previous Daily Low 0.6444
Previous Weekly High 0.661
Previous Weekly Low 0.6453
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6472
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6462
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6458
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6428
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6412
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6504
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.652
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.655

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tests 1.1000 as USD gathers strength on PMI data

EUR/USD tests 1.1000 as USD gathers strength on PMI data

EUR/USD is trading near 1.10, down 0.4% on the day. The US private sector added 291K jobs in January, highest since May 2015 while the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI arrived at 55.5 to beat the market expectation. Reports on potential coronavirus cures are lifting the market mood.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.30 after upbeat US data

GBP/USD slips below 1.30 after upbeat US data

GBP/USD has slipped below 1.30 once again after the US ADP jobs report and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations, Earlier, sterling advanced after UK Services PMI was upgraded to 53.9 in January.

GBP/USD News

Cryptos: Bitcoin dominance in play for a full bull run

Cryptos: Bitcoin dominance in play for a full bull run

Bitcoin's dominance chart now sets the future for the entire market. XRP comes into play and moves strongly to take over from the big two, Bitcoin and Ether. Bitcoin could go into a lateral-bullish mode for a few days.

Read more

Gold moves little post-ADP, flat-lined above $1550

Gold moves little post-ADP, flat-lined above $1550

Gold held near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1552-53 region and had a rather muted reaction to the US ADP report.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures