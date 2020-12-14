NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi again faces rejection above 0.71

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

  • NZD/USD trades near 0.7089 versus 0.7013 early Monday. 
  • Charts indicate uptrend fatigue and scope for a pullback. 

NZD/USD's rally from the early November low of 0.66 looks to have paused near 0.71. The pair has repeatedly struggled to establish a foothold above that psychological hurdle since Dec. 3. 

The pair is currently trading near 0.7088, having printed a session high of 0.7013 early Monday. 

Rejections at 0.71, particularly the ones seen following Thursday's bullish marubozu candle, indicate uptrend exhaustion and scope for a pullback. The failed channel breakout seen on the 4-hour chart is also conveying a similar message. 

Support is seen at 0.7060 (10-day SMA), followed by 0.70. Meanwhile, resistance is located at 0.7113 (Friday's high). A close higher would signal a continuation of the rally from November lows near 0.66./ 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7089
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.7086
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7004
Daily SMA50 0.681
Daily SMA100 0.6724
Daily SMA200 0.6471
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7114
Previous Daily Low 0.7074
Previous Weekly High 0.7114
Previous Weekly Low 0.7005
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7089
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7099
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7069
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7051
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7029
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7109
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7131
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7149

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

