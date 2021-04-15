NZD/USD Price Analysis: Key SMAs test bulls around mid-0.7100s

- NZD/USD pulls back after refreshing three-week top, stays positive on intraday basis.
- 50-day, 100-day SMAs guard immediate upside even as MACD flashes the strongest bullish signals in seven weeks.
- Late March top adds to the upside filters, bears need a downside break of previous resistance for fresh entries.
NZD/USD trims early Asian gains while easing to 0.7141 during Thursday’s initial trading. The kiwi pair recently rose to the fresh high since March 23 before stepping back from 0.7159.
In doing so, the quote respects 50-day and 100-day SMA hurdles after the quote rose the most in two months the previous day.
However, MACD is still the strongest in seven weeks and hence odds of the pair’s upside break of the key SMAs around 0.7150-60 are high.
Following that, the 0.7200 threshold and March 18 top near 0.7270 should lure NZD/USD bulls.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may eye the 0.7100 round-figure ahead of the early-month tops near 0.7070.
Though, any further weakness will be tamed by the previous resistance line from February 25, around 0.7012, followed by the 0.7000 psychological magnet.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7143
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.7141
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7043
|Daily SMA50
|0.7158
|Daily SMA100
|0.7143
|Daily SMA200
|0.6906
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7151
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7046
|Previous Weekly High
|0.707
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6996
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7111
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7086
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7007
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6969
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.718
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7285
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.2000 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains
EUR/USD looks for clear direction, recently rising, around one-month high. S&P 500 Futures ignore vaccine jitters amid the cautious optimism of the EU and the US central bankers. German CPI, US Retail Sales will be the key.
GBP/USD: Clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old rising channel
GBP/USD flirts with an intraday low of 1.3774 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The cable rose to the highest since April 07 during the three-day rise the previous day. The pair portrays a short-term ascending trend channel formation.
Dogecoin price begins consolidation after sharp reversal from resistance
Dogecoin price rallied over 120% from the ascending triangle pattern trigger price in just four days thanks to the renewed hype from leading DOGE proponents such as Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and Guy Fieri.
EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.2000 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains
EUR/USD looks for clear direction, recently rising, around one-month high. S&P 500 Futures ignore vaccine jitters amid the cautious optimism of the EU and the US central bankers. German CPI, US Retail Sales will be the key.
Coinbase (COIN) opens at $381 per share, 52.4% above reference valuation
Coinbase (COIN) Global Inc's stock opened at $381, 52.4% above the reference price of $250, in the highly-anticipated Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.