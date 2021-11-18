NZD/USD Price Analysis: Key levels to watch into the RBNZ's Survey of Expectations

- NZD/USD is trying to correct the bearish impulse.
- NZD/USD traders start to roll up their sleeves for RBNZ's Survey of Expectations
- Bears are looking for a downside extension while bulls are banking on a hawkish RBNZ hike.
NZD/USD is in a precarious position on the charts as we head into the key event today, RBNZ's Survey of Expectations and before the forthcoming interest rate meeting. Today's event is watched closely for signs that expectations are drifting away from the 2% target.
''Market pricing is sitting at roughly 60/40 in favour of a 25bp hike vs 50bp, and we’re expecting a 25bp hike as well. We can’t rule out a 50bp move,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''But risks to employment and growth are at best balanced and at worst to the downside, and the construction sector is facing a lot of headwinds. Moving in well-signalled 25bp increments can achieve a similar tightening in financial conditions compared with a 50bp hike, but without jolting the economy as much.''
The following is a breakdown of the market structure ahead of these events.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD is on the verge of a deeper correction to test the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.7020 which could be the last stop ahead of a downside continuation. A break of the current lows opens risk to the 0.6950's at least:
However, should there be renewed speculation that the RBNZ is about to hike by 50bps, then the upside will most definitely be to play for in the kiwi. With that being said there could be better places to go and trade the kiwi against, such as AUD for the divergence of central banks.
In such a scenario, 0.7100 will be eyed vs the greenback:
For the upcoming event, we have two areas of resistance at 0.7040 and 0.7020:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1300 level amid receding US dollar
The EUR/USD pair grinds lower towards 1.1300 level in the early Asian session on Thursday, on the back of receding US dollar and Treasury yields. The shared currency pair has developed a mood of late and remained at its lowest since July last year.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns
GBP/USD eases from weekly top to 1.3485, stays within immediate 20-pip range during early Thursday. In doing so, the cable pair consolidates the biggest daily gain in over a week amid cautious sentiment on Brexit concerns and a sluggish Asian session.
Gold grinds higher towards $1,900 on softer yields
Gold ends Wednesday’s North American trading session with the highest daily gains in a week, edges around $1,867 as Asian traders braces for Thursday’s bell. The yellow metal cheers the heavy pullback of the US Treasury yields.
Chainlink finds likely support, LINK to resume rise to $50
Chainlink price action faces increased profit-taking and broader market uncertainty. A drop below the bear flag has been halted at a strong support zone. A zone that must hold or Chainlink could face a swift descent to $20. Chainlink price is pitted against a powerful inflection point at the $29 level.
Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation
We get housing data today and tomorrow. At a guess, energy costs and speculation about the Fed nominations will lead the news. As noted above, there is chatter about the US and China getting together to release supplies from their respective strategic reserves. We say “when pigs fly.”