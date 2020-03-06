NZD/USD Price Analysis: Key Fibonacci hurdle again caps upside

  • NZD/USD reverses lower from long-held Fibonacci resistance. 
  • Repeated bull failure at price hurdle could attract selling pressure.

NZD/USD is currently trading near 0.63, having failed to take out resistance at 0.6319 – the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 sell-off – a few minutes before press time. 

The Fibonacci hurdle has capped gains two times in the last three days. 

The repeated failure to clear the price resistance has shifted risk in favor of a pullback to 0.6280 (38.2% Fib retracement of the recent price bounce). A violation there would expose support at 0.6250. 

A close above 0.6319 would validate the bullish divergence of the 14-day relative strength index and open the doors for gains toward 0.64.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6302
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6302
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6353
Daily SMA50 0.6502
Daily SMA100 0.6483
Daily SMA200 0.6485
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6335
Previous Daily Low 0.628
Previous Weekly High 0.6359
Previous Weekly Low 0.6192
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6314
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6301
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6276
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6251
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6221
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6331
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6361
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6386

 

 

