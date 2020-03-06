NZD/USD Price Analysis: Key Fibonacci hurdle again caps upside

- NZD/USD reverses lower from long-held Fibonacci resistance.
- Repeated bull failure at price hurdle could attract selling pressure.
NZD/USD is currently trading near 0.63, having failed to take out resistance at 0.6319 – the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 sell-off – a few minutes before press time.
The Fibonacci hurdle has capped gains two times in the last three days.
The repeated failure to clear the price resistance has shifted risk in favor of a pullback to 0.6280 (38.2% Fib retracement of the recent price bounce). A violation there would expose support at 0.6250.
A close above 0.6319 would validate the bullish divergence of the 14-day relative strength index and open the doors for gains toward 0.64.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6302
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6353
|Daily SMA50
|0.6502
|Daily SMA100
|0.6483
|Daily SMA200
|0.6485
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6335
|Previous Daily Low
|0.628
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6359
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6301
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6276
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6251
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6221
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6361
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
