NZD/USD Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from key hurdle near 0.7070 after China Caixin PMI

- NZD/USD holds lower ground after downbeat activity numbers from the key customer.
- China’s industry gauge of manufacturing activity contracts for the first time after April 2020.
- Two-month-old resistance line guards immediate upside, rising trend line from August 20 challenge bears.
- RSI pullback from overbought area hints at further consolidation of late August gains.
NZD/USD rebounds from intraday low but stays pressured around 0.7040–45 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair struggles to justify China’s PMI data while keeping the previous day’s U-turn from a downward sloping resistance line from early July.
China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI slipped to contraction, down 49.2 versus 50.1 expected and 50.2 prior, for the first time in 16 months.
Read: China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI contracts to 49.2 in August, misses estimates
Given the RSI line’s recent consolidation from the overbought area, NZD/USD prices may extend the pullback moves towards a short-term support line, near the 0.7000 threshold.
However, the 200-SMA level of 0.6972 adds to the downside filters and will challenge the pair sellers afterward, if at all they dominate past 0.7000.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the stated resistance line around 0.7070 will direct NZD/USD bulls to highs marked in August and July, near 0.7085 and 0.7105 respectively.
Should, the pair buyers keep reins above 0.7105, the early June’s low near 0.7125 will challenge them.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7042
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.7046
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6977
|Daily SMA50
|0.6986
|Daily SMA100
|0.7086
|Daily SMA200
|0.7114
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7069
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6994
|Previous Weekly High
|0.702
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6822
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7003
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6961
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6928
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7078
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7153
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed
The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor losses in the Asian session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias. US Dollar Index rebounds slightly near 92.70, still below the last week’s high. The Euro remains under pressure on downbeat economic data.
GBP/USD: Remains sidelined on the way to 1.3800
GBP/USD begins September with bullish bias even as the quote seesaws around 1.3755 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. The cable pair jumped to the highest since August 17 but stepped back from 200-DMA. However, the MACD flashes the strongest bullish signals in four weeks and an upward sloping trend line from August 20 also keeps buyers hopeful.
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed
The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor losses in the Asian session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias. US Dollar Index rebounds slightly near 92.70, still below the last week’s high. The Euro remains under pressure on downbeat economic data.
Ethereum Classic buyers are not fading without a fight, targeting 20% gains
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been wrong-footed since August 15 and has been descending since then, but buyers do not seem convinced that they need to let short sellers take control. Sellers are trying to squeeze out the buyers at $60, but buyers are reluctant to forfeit their longs.
Conference Board August Consumer Confidence: The Michigan survey plunge was no fluke
Consumer Confidence in the US slipped sharply in August as inflation concerns and the spread of Delta variant cases sapped an outlook that in June had been the highest since before the pandemic began last March.