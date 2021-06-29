NZD/USD Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off 50-SMA as Wellington eases covid alert

- NZD/USD leads G10 winners amid receding coronavirus fears at home.
- Upbeat Momentum line backs recovery from key SMA.
- Multiple resistance lines probe bulls, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement adds to the downside filters.
NZD/USD picks up bids to 0.7050, up 0.26% intraday, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair not only consolidates the previous day’s losses but becomes the biggest gains among the key currency pairs.
The New Zealand government announcement to lower the virus-led alert levels in Wellington from Level 02 to 01 offers the fundamental fuel to the latest buying.
On the technical side, the pair’s U-turn from the 50-SMA and firmer Momentum line favors the NZD/USD buyers.
However, a downward sloping trend line from June 01 near 0.7080 and the 0.7100 threshold guard the pair’s short-term recovery moves.
Following that, a one-month-old descending trend line near 0.7160 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May-June downside, close to 0.7170, will be strong resistances to watch.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 50-SMA level close to 0.7020 will test intraday sellers with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.7015 and the 0.7000 round figure.
In a case where NZD/USD remains offered below the 0.7000 mark, the odds of witnessing the monthly low of 0.69123 back to the chart can’t be ruled out.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7046
|Today Daily Change
|15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|0.7031
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7114
|Daily SMA50
|0.7178
|Daily SMA100
|0.7167
|Daily SMA200
|0.705
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7087
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7029
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7096
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6935
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7051
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7065
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6953
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7127
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
