NZD/USD Price Analysis: Justifies Monday’s bearish Doji near 0.7150

- NZD/USD bounces off intraday low, snaps two-day rebound from monthly low.
- Multiple technical support indicators test bearish candlestick formation.
- Steady RSI, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA keeps buyers hopeful.
NZD/USD consolidates intraday losses around 0.7150, down 0.20% on a day heading into Tuesday’s European session.
In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies the previous day’s Doji candlestick formation while battling a convergence of the weekly support line, previous resistance line from October 28 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October 13-21 upside.
Given the steady RSI and the bearish candle on the four-hour (4H) chart, the NZD/USD prices may witness further downside, below the immediate support near 0.7150-45.
During the fall, the latest swing low and 50% Fibo., respectively near 0.7070 and 0.7065, may offer intermediate halts before directing the quote towards the 200-SMA level of 0.7055.
Meanwhile, recovery moves remain less important until staying below the monthly peak of 0.7199.
Following that, the double tops marked during late October around 0.7220 become the key for the NZD/USD bulls.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7156
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.7168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7123
|Daily SMA50
|0.7066
|Daily SMA100
|0.7026
|Daily SMA200
|0.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7178
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7104
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7199
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7072
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.715
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7132
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7224
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.727
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
