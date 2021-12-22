NZD/USD Price Analysis: Justifies Doji below 100-SMA to print mild losses

- NZD/USD eyes to refresh intraday low, pares the biggest daily gains in two months.
- Bearish candlestick formation below the key SMA, amid RSI retreat, favor sellers.
- The 0.6830 becomes the key resistance to watch during further advances.
NZD/USD drops 0.17% intraday, matching its Aussie counterpart, as sellers attack 0.6750 level during early Wednesday. The kiwi pair jumped the most among the G10 pairs, not to forget posted the biggest daily gains since late October.
However, failure to cross the 100-SMA portrayed a bearish Doji candlestick on the four-hour play, which in turn joins the RSI retreat to hint at the quote’s further weakness.
That said, the 0.6725 and the 0.6700 round figure are at the hand’s reach for NZD/USD sellers.
During the pair’s further weakness, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of November 23 to December 16 moves, around 0.6670, will offer an intermediate halt ahead of a likely slump towards November 2020 low near 0.6590.
Alternatively, a clear upside break of the 100-SMA level of 0.6775 won’t be enough for the NZD/USD buyer’s return as a convergence of two resistance lines, from early December and mid-November, around 0.6830, will be a crucial hurdle for the further upside.
Also acting as a short-term resistance is the monthly high of 0.6868, a break of which will direct the pair towards the late November’s swing high near 0.6960.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6757
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.6768
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6789
|Daily SMA50
|0.6971
|Daily SMA100
|0.6988
|Daily SMA200
|0.7044
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.677
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6704
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6834
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6701
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6857
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls take control in Asia to test 1.1300
EUR/USD is solid on the day so far and the bulls have stepped in to defend the prospects of the downside extensions as they take on the 1.1290's in Tokyo trade. The markets will now be looking for US data for the day ahead in the run down to Xmas.
GBP/USD eases from 21-DMA amid Omicron, Q3 GDP, Brexit eyed
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.3250, retreating from higher levels. Fears of Brexit and rising covid cases challenge the British government’s efforts to placate bears ahead of the UK Q3 GDP readings.
Gold clings to 100-DMA ahead of US data
Gold price is flatlined so far this Wednesday’s Asian trading, hovering around the 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA). The bright metal lacks a clear directional bias, in absence of fresh catalysts, as attention now turns towards the US CB Consumer Confidence data for fresh impetus.
Chainlink buyers pile in to push LINK to conservative target at $28
Chainlink price finds a bottom as buyers step in to prevent further movement south. A Christmas rally is on the table for Chainlink as it eyes a 35% gain. Threats to the downside remain but are likely limited in scope.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Where do Americans turn for optimism? Premium
December confidence expected to rise to 110.8 from 109.5. Michigan Consumer Sentiment in December was 70.4, little change since August. Inflation at 6.8% in November, Omicron continues to depress sentiment.