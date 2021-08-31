NZD/USD Price Analysis: Ignores China PMIs to stay firmer above 0.7000

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD holds onto the upside break of three-month-old trend line despite downbeat China data.
  • China NBS Manufacturing PMI barely missed contraction but not the Non-Manufacturing PMI.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 50-DMA favor buyers cheering the trend line breakout.

NZD/USD pays a little heed to China’s disappointing official activity data while staying firmer around 0.7025, up 0.30% intraday, during early Tuesday.

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI dropped below 50.2 forecast and 50.4 previous readouts to 50.1 while the Non-Manufacturing activities shrunk, per the PMI data, for August while flashing 47.5 figures versus 52.8 expected and 53.3 prior.

Read: Chinese PMIs miss the mark, AUD steady

In doing so, the kiwi pair defends the early Asian break-out of a downward sloping trend line from late May amid bullish MACD. Also favoring the NZD/USD buyers is the pair’s ability to remain beyond 50-DMA.

Hence, the pair buyers are well-directed towards the 200-DMA level of 0.7115 but the monthly high around 0.7090 and July’s top near 0.7105 may offer intermediate halts during the rise.

Meanwhile, pullback moves need to conquer the 50-DMA level of 0.6985 on a daily closing basis to recall the NZD/USD bears.

Following that, July’s bottom surrounding 0.6880 and the yearly low near 0.6805 will be the key to follow.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7021
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.31%
Today daily open 0.6999
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6975
Daily SMA50 0.6986
Daily SMA100 0.7086
Daily SMA200 0.7113
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7015
Previous Daily Low 0.6987
Previous Weekly High 0.702
Previous Weekly Low 0.6822
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6998
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6986
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6972
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6958
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7014
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7029
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7042

 

 

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 despite refreshing multi-day high at the week's start. The major currency pair remains inside an ascending trend channel formation established since August 20. Firmer RSI, sustained trading above 200-SMA also favors buyers.

GBP/USD keeps the week-start inactivity around the mid 1.3700s during Tuesday's Asian session. Even so, bears remain hopeful as the Daily Moving Averages (DMAs) hint at a bearish cross as the prices remain below an important resistance line stretched from June 01.

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 despite refreshing multi-day high at the week's start. The major currency pair remains inside an ascending trend channel formation established since August 20. Firmer RSI, sustained trading above 200-SMA also favors buyers.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is in a bit of pause mode as buyers have not been able to push prices above $0.30. After the correction DOGE had on August 24, price action has refrained from paring back those losses with the break of the green ascending trend line. 

Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered no signal on the timing of the taper at Jackson Hole and that left the market more confident that a September move was coming. But it was the way Powell and other Fed speakers began to shape the taper message in a new way. 

