NZD/USD Price Analysis: Hits six-day low, RSI favors deeper decline

  • NZD/USD's is sidelined in Asia after Friday's 1% chart. 
  • The daily chart RSI and candlestick patterns indicate bearish reversal. 

NZD/USD is trading largely unchanged on the day near 0.6627, having hit a six-day low of 0.6614 about two hours ago. 

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) has dived out of a six-week-long ascending channel. Indicating a short-term bullish-to-bearish trend change. 

A similar message is being echoed by the daily chart candlestick arrangement. The pair fell by over 1% on Friday, nearly engulfing or undoing the preceding day’s bullish hammer. Further, Friday's decline validated buyer exhaustion signaled by the pair’s repeated failure to establish a strong foothold above 0.67 observed in the four days to July 30.

As such, the pair may test support of the trendline rising from March 19 and May 15 lows. At press time, that support is located at 0.6539. 

A sustained move above 0.67 is needed to invalidate the immediate bearish case. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6627
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6629
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6602
Daily SMA50 0.6486
Daily SMA100 0.6241
Daily SMA200 0.6357
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6716
Previous Daily Low 0.6623
Previous Weekly High 0.6716
Previous Weekly Low 0.6619
Previous Monthly High 0.6716
Previous Monthly Low 0.644
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6659
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6681
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6596
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6563
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6502
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6689
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.675
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6783

 

