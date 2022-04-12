NZD/USD Price Analysis: Greenback bulls firmer below the bear cross of 20- and 200-EMAs

- Kiwi bulls have witnessed an intense sell-off after failing to balance above 0.7000.
- The asset is auctioning below 38.2% Fibo retracement at 0.6842.
- A bear cross of 20- and 200-EMAs signals a bearish impulsive wave ahead.
The NZD/USD pair has displayed a four-day losing streak after failing to sustain above the psychological resistance of 0.7000 last week. The pair is trading near Monday’s low at 0.6813 and is expected to extend its losing streak after dropping below Monday’s low decisively.
On a four-hour scale, NZD/USD has tumbled below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (placed from January’s low at 0.6529 to March’s high at 0.7035) at 0.6842. The major is auctioning a tad lower the trendline placed from January 28 low at 0.6529, adjoining the February 14 low at 0.6593 and February 24 low at 0.6640.
A bear cross, represented by 20- and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) adds to the downside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals more pain ahead.
Should the asset drops below Monday’s low at 0.6813, greenback bulls may drag the asset towards the 50% and 61.8% Fibo retracement at 0.6782 and 0.6722 respectively.
On the contrary, kiwi bulls can drive the asset higher if the asset oversteps the 200-EMA at 0.6866. This will send the major towards the 23.6% Fibo retracement at 0.6916, followed by the psychological resistance at 0.7000.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.682
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6826
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6912
|Daily SMA50
|0.6798
|Daily SMA100
|0.6788
|Daily SMA200
|0.6907
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6857
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6813
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7035
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6822
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.683
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6876
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6895
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
